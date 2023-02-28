56 New Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books Coming Your Way in March

This month, we’ve got new releases from M.R. Carey (The Girl With All the Gifts) and Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling), as well as a whole bunch of others, featuring rebellious royals, time-travellers, time-loop travellers, space adventurers, monsters, witches, and so much more.

Image: Amazon Crossing

Hospital by Han Song, translated by Michael Berry

This novel by the acclaimed Chinese sci-fi writer follows a man who falls mysteriously ill, then must negotiate his way through a surreal and dystopian hospital system. (March 1)

Image: Head of Zeus

Quantum Radio by A.G. Riddle

A scientist working at CERN makes an incredible and alarming discovery: a message that could be from the future or outer space… or somewhere else entirely. Read an excerpt here. (March 2)

Image: Saga / Gallery Press

Arca by G.R. Macallister

The sequel to Scorpica returns to the Five Queendoms, a matriarchal society pushed to the brink of war when there’s a 10-year gap between girls being born. Will the realm’s first-ever king ascend in the chaos? (March 7)

Image: DAW

Backpacking Through Bedlam by Seanan McGuire

The long-running InCryptid series continues as Alice Price-Healy, who’s spent decades searching the universe for her missing husband, must figure out what to with her life now that he’s been found — especially once she realises Earth has changed a lot since she left on her quest. (March 7)

Image: Sourcebooks Landmark

Clytemnestra by Constanza Casati

The legendary Greek villainess gets her due in this origin story exploring her point of view and motivations. (March 7)

Image: Harper Voyager

Conquer the Kingdom by Jennifer Estep

The Gargoyle Queen epic fantasy trilogy concludes as crown princess Gemma tries to track down her kingdom’s most dreaded enemy against the backdrop of a gladiator tournament. (March 7)

Image: Scribner

The Curator by Owen King

“A Dickensian fantasy of illusion and charm where cats are revered as religious figures, thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries, and conjurers are the most wonderful criminals you can imagine.” (March 7)

Image: Tordotcom

Dead Country by Max Gladstone

The Craft Wars series begins in this standalone novel serving as an entry point to the author’s Craft Sequence world, following warrior in exile Tara Abernathy as she heads to her hometown to bury her father. (March 7)

Image: Arrow Editions

Death Watch by Stona Fitch

An advertising creative and his team take on a tricky new client: a watch said to kill whoever wears it. Their clever ad campaign turns the timepiece into a must-have accessory — but what if its inventor’s wild claims are actually real and not a publicity stunt? (March 7)

Image: Orbit

The Faithless by C.L. Clark

The Magic of the Lost trilogy continues as “soldier Touraine and princess Luca return to Balladaire to reclaim Luca’s throne and face the consequences of dismantling an empire.” Read an excerpt here. (March 7)

Image: Orbit

The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten

When a young woman’s power of “death magic” — the ability to raise the dead — is accidentally exposed, she’s pressed into service at the command of the Sainted King, and finds court a far more treacherous place than she’d ever imagined. (March 7)

Image: Flatiron Books

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland

A woman who was made immortal in 1834 endures through the years until 1984, when her quiet life as a fine-arts teacher is thrown into turmoil by a mysterious new student, as well as her uncomfortable new longing for blood. (March 7)

Image: Peachtree Teen

The Immeasurable Depth of You by Maria Ingrande Mora

A troubled teen is sent to live with her father on an isolated houseboat, where she meets an alluring girl whose connection to the bayou is worrisomely supernatural. (March 7)

Image: HarperTeen

Lies We Sing to the Sea by Sarah Underwood

This Greek mythology-inspired tale follows a girl doomed as a human sacrifice to appease Poseidon — but ends up meeting a mysterious woman with ties to the sea who helps her chart a new future for her people. (March 7)

Image: William Morrow

Maybe Next Time by Cesca Major

Billed as “One Day meets Groundhog Day,” this novel follows a workaholic woman who lives the same frantic day over and over, trying to prevent her husband’s untimely death. (March 7)

Image: Tordotcom

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older

In this sci-fi mystery, a detective and her ex-girlfriend reunite on Jupiter to unravel a disturbing missing-person case. Read an excerpt here. (March 7)

Image: Zando

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

A grieving mother saves a piece of her deceased young son’s lung, using her motherly magic to secretly grow a new version of him that’s part boy and part monster. (March 7)

Image: St. Martin’s Griffin

Mr. and Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond

This novel riffs on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, except the secrets the spouses are keeping from each other aren’t of the secret-agent variety, they’re of the “she’s a witch, he’s a witch-hunter” variety instead. (March 7)

Image: Doubleday

Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood

A collection of 15 short stories from the author of The Handmaid’s Tale. (March 7)

Image: Ace

The Queen’s Price by Anne Bishop

The Black Jewels series continues with this story of a vulnerable young queen-in-training, a witch preparing for an important ritual, and the High Lord of Hell’s daughter, who’s on a quest of self-discovery. (March 7)

Image: Random House Worlds

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars by Sam Maggs

“Cal Kestis leads the Stinger Mantis crew on an adventure set between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” (March 7)

Image: Flame Tree Press

The Transcendent by Nadia Afifi

In this follow-up to The Sentient, a woman pregnant with her own clone goes on the run in a dystopian world where people are controlled by mind-controlling drugs. (March 7)

Image: Berkley

A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley

When a witch accidentally summons a demon, he declares he won’t leave her side until she hands over her soul, which she refuses to do. So they fake a relationship while figuring out how to proceed… and things get complicated when they start to fall for each other. (March 7)

Image: St. Martin’s Press

Antimatter Blues by Edward Ashton

In this sequel to Mickey7, an “expendable” clone being kept alive to protect his colony is sent on a dangerous mission to retrieve a bomb… or else. (March 14)

Image: Harper Voyager

Assassin of Reality by Marina Dyachenko and Sergey Dyachenko

The sequel to Vita Nostra picks back up with Institute of Special Technologies student Sasha Samokhina as she aces her final exam and prepares to embrace her future — only to discover certain old-world forces are intent on exploiting her powers for their own use. (March 14)

Image: Tordotcom

Feed Them Silence by Lee Mandelo

In this novella, a scientist who studies wolves uses a neurological interface to “see” through the eyes of a wolf — an obsession that threatens her human relationships, wreaks havoc on her body, and brings unwanted attention to the very creatures she’s trying to understand. (March 14)

Image: Delacorte Press

Midnight Strikes by Zeba Shahnaz

On the night of the kingdom’s big ball, a village girl and a roguish prince realise they’re caught in the same deadly time loop — and are forced to work together to try and break the curse. (March 14)

Image: Tordotcom

Nothing But the Rain by Naomi Salman

This novella takes place in a small town where a constant rain washes away memories from any residents who become caught in its drops. (March 14)

Image: Tor Nightfire

Piñata by Leopoldo Gout

A New Yorker connecting with her roots in Mexico comes into contact with ancient artifacts possessed by evil forces — and soon realises that same evil is targeting her and her young daughters. (March 14)

Image: HarperVia

Walking Practice by Dolki Min, translated by Victoria Caudle

“Squid Game meets The Left Hand of Darkness meets Under the Skin in this radical literary sensation from South Korea about an alien’s hunt for food that transforms into an existential crisis about what it means to be human.” (March 14)

Image: Fantastic Books

Can Your Heart Stand the Shocking Facts? A Deep Dive Into an American Masterpiece Edward D. Wood, Jr’s Plan 9 From Outer Space by Dr. Brentwood Masterling, MFA, DVM, PhD by Daniel M. Kimmel

Winner of “creative title of the month” goes to this parody offering a deep dive into legendary director Ed Wood’s most famous (and most maligned) film.(March 15)

Image: Mulholland Books

The Doughnut Legion by Joe R. Lansdale

In a small Texas town, a man begins to believe that an evangelical, UFO-obsessed cult known as “the Saucer People” is behind the sudden disappearance of his ex-wife. (March 21)

Image: Melville House

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

After a man loses his job, he suspects his former employers are using time-travel to cover up a series of crimes; along the way, his quest becomes entangled with a young boy who’s just lost his mother, a man set to testify in a high-profile case against a failed tech startup, and the washed-up star of an ‘80s detective series. (March 21)

Image: Viking Books for Young Readers

The Future King by Robyn Schneider

In this sequel to The Other Merlin, a wizard’s apprentice in Camelot struggles to control both her magic and her growing feelings for Prince Arthur. (March 21)

Image: Tordotcom

The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi

In this novella, a boy sets out across the Forever Desert in search of water that will save both his mother and his entire city. (March 21)

Image: One World

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

In 1915 Montana, a young woman sets up a homestead she hopes is isolated enough to hide her terrible secret: whenever she opens the mysterious trunk she carries with her at all times, people begin to disappear. (March 21)

Image: Small Beer Press

Lost Places: Stories by Sarah Pinsker

A selection of short stories from the Nebula, Hugo, and Philip K. Dick-award winning author. (March 21)

Image: Dark Horse Books

The Shadow Regent by Chad Corrie

“Continuing in the aftermath of events of The Wizard King Trilogy, this standalone story delves deeper into the Tralodren cosmos and the gods who call it home, revealing the formation of a new era for both god and mortal alike.” (March 21)

Image: HarperTeen

The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix

The sequel to The Left-Handed Booksellers of London tells another tale of enchanted booksellers who must battle sinister magic to protect the mortal world. (March 21)

Image: Berkley

Smolder by Laurell K. Hamilton

Vampire hunter and Preternatural U.S. Marshal Anita Blake returns for a new mystery involving her husband-to-be, who happens to be America’s vampire king — a pairing that befuddles both humans and vampires, but will prove to be their biggest asset when they face both a serial killer and an ancient evil. (March 21)

Image: Gallery / Saga Press

The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud

The acclaimed short-story author’s first novel is a frontier tale set on Mars, circa 1931, with a 14-year-old heroine seeking revenge on behalf of her shattered family. (March 21)

Image: Wednesday Books

The Witch and the Vampire by Francesca Flores

“A queer Rapunzel retelling where a witch and a vampire who trust no one but themselves must journey together through a cursed forest with danger at every turn.” (March 21)

Image: Solaris

And Put Away Childish Things by Adrian Tchaikovsky

A failed children’s television host has trouble pulling himself from the shadow of his grandfather, a famous children’s fantasy author — a situation that gets worse when he’s yanked into Underhill, the not-so-whimsical world where the books are set. (March 28)

Image: Little, Brown and Company

A Brief History of Living Forever by Jaroslav Kalfar

“Two long-lost siblings risk everything to save their mother from oblivion in an authoritarian near-future America obsessed with digital consciousness and eternal life.” (March 28)

Image: Razorbill

Chaos & Flame by Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton

A new YA fantasy duology begins in this tale of a woman who vows revenge on House Dragon for killing her family — and the prince of House Dragon, who realises she may be the key to taking on his brother, the kingdom’s erratic ruler. (March 28)

Image: William Morrow

Chlorine by Jade Song

In this horror tale, a champion swimmer dreams of being a mermaid — and will do anything it takes to become one. (March 28)

Image: Margaret K. McElderry Books

A Door in the Dark by Scott Reintgen

“Dark academia meets survival novel in this fantasy thriller that follows six teenage wizards as they fight to make it home alive after a malfunctioning spell leaves them stranded in the wilderness.” (March 28)

Image: Tor Nightfire

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

A woman visits her ageing mother and realises something is quite wrong: the house has been redecorated in sterile white, there’s a jar of teeth hidden in the garden, and her mum seems very frightened of something. (March 28)

Image: Orbit

Infinity Gate by M.R. Carey

The latest from the author of The Girl With All the Gifts follows “the story of humanity’s expansion across millions of dimensions — and the AI technology that might see it all come to an end.” (March 28)

Image: Tor Teen

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Two young men — one who’s been disowned by his family, and one who lives in an insular community with no memory of his past — become drawn into a troubling mystery that seems to be tied to their true identities. (March 28)

Image: Gallery / Saga Press

Loki’s Ring by Stina Leicht

Racing to save the AI she considers to be her daughter, an intergalactic captain and her crew become trapped in an artificial alien solar system that’s been ravaged by a mysterious virus. (March 28)

Image: Viking Books for Young Readers

Made of Stars by Jenna Voris

An outlaw couple is torn apart when one of them gets locked up on a prison moon — then escapes, intent on reuniting with his beloved and stopping a sinister military plot that’s targeting their home world. (March 28)

Image: Berkley

The New One by Evie Green

After their troubled daughter falls into a seemingly permanent coma, parents agree to a deal that lands them lifelong medical care for her, plus a new apartment and all the cash they need. The catch: they’ll have to “adopt” an artificial copy of the girl, whose personality turns out to be much more agreeable than their real daughter’s. What could possibly go wrong? (March 28)

Image: Tor Books

Rubicon by J.S. Dewes

In this space opera, a sergeant with a death wish who’s been resurrected 96 times heads to the front lines in a battle against intelligent machines hellbent on exterminating humankind — an assignment that becomes even more dangerous when the virtual intelligence she’s outfitted with becomes self-aware. (March 28)

Image: Random House

White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link

This collection of stories reinvents seven fairy tales for the modern world, taking inspiration from the Brothers Grimm, Scottish ballads, and more. (March 28)

Image: Amulet Books

Wolfwood by Marianna Baer

Trying to help her mother finish a series of paintings she’s refused to revisit, even with the promise of a gallery show, a teenage girl takes up a brush and realises the art is enchanted: it literally draws her into the monstrous jungle world seen in the images. (March 28)

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.