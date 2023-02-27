March Streaming: What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually, considering the streaming service has been releasing new titles non-stop the last few months. Highlights in March include part 2 of season 4 of You and Jordan Peele’s Nope.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me – March 1

The Mule – March 1

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil – March 2

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared – March 8

Nope – March 9

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story – March 15

Noise – March 17

The Magician’s Elephant – March 17

Elvis – March 21

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – March 24

Kill Boksoon – March 31

Murder Mystery 2 – March 31

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) – March 1

Masameer County (Season 2) – March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) – March 2

Karate Sheep – March 2

Outlander (Season 6) – March 7

You (Season 4 Part 2) – March 9

The Glory (Part 2) – March 10

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – March 16

Sky High: The Series – March 17

We Lost Our Human – March 21

Invisible City (Season 2) – March 22

The Kingdom (Season 2) – March 22

Waco: American Apocalypse – March 22

The Night Agent ­– March 23

Unseen – March 29

Unstable – March 30

Riverdale (Season 7) – March 30

Copycat Killer – March 31

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Ocean’s Eleven through Thirteen and TV series The Power. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Men – March 3

White Elephant – March 5

The Invitation – March 9

Wrath of Man – March 10

Ocean’s Eleven – March 24

Ocean’s Twelve – March 24

Ocean’s Thirteen – March 24

Miss Congeniality – March 24

Fortress 2 – March 24

Bodies Bodies Bodies – March 30

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Daisy Jones and the Six – March 3

Mr Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) – March 12

Swarm – March 17

The Power – March 31

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very busy March, just not much from its sci-fi/superhero collection. Highlights include season three of The Mandalorian and the movie about the infamous Boston Strangler.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Finding Michael – March 3

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey – March 10

Killer Under the Bed – March 10

Boston Strangler – March 17

What new shows are out on Disney+?

The Mandalorian (Season 3) – March 1

True Lies (Season 1) – March 1

Virgin: The Series (Season 1) – March 1

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – March 3

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship – March 3

History of the World Part II – March 6

Will Trent – March 8

The Cry of the Butterflies (Season 1) – March 8

Still Missing Morgan (Season 1) – March 8

Air Crash Investigation (Season 22) – March 8

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) – March 11

Where is Private Dulaney? (Season 1) – March 15

The Watchful Eye (Season 1) – March 29

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2) – March 29

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1) – March 29

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include season one of Gotham Knights and Jordan Peele’s Nope.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle – March 1

47 Ronin – March 2

School Spirits – March 2

Scoob! – March 3

The Glass Bottom Boat – March 3

Space Dogs – March 4

Murder Party – March 4

Bullet Train – March 9

Nope – March 9

The Jerk – March 12

Smokey And The Bandit II – March 12

Jane – March 15

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows – March 18

Suzanne – March 18

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon – March 20

Elvis – March 21

No Name On The Bullet – March 22

Linoleum – March 27

All My Friends Hate Me – March 28

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – March 30

The Invitation – March 30

Beast – March 31

What new shows are out on Binge?

Buffering (Season 2) – March 1

The Librarians (Seasons 3 & 4) – March 1

Police Ten 7 (Season 26) – March 1

Spyders (Season 3) – March 2

Homicide With Ron Iddles (Season 1) – March 2

Colosseum (Season 1) – March 2

If I Should Die (Season 1) – March 2

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1 & 2) – March 3

Beyond Paradise (Season 1) – March 4

Perry Mason (Season 2) – March 7

Law & Order: SVU (Season 10) – March 7

Grimm (Seasons 1 – 6) – March 14

Gotham Knights (Season 1) – March 15

Superman & Lois (Season 3) – March 15

The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching The Gameshow Killer – March 15

Planet Of Treasures (Season 1) – March 15

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 1) – March 15

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) – March 17

Secrets Of The Lost Liners (Season 1) – March 17

Broadchurch (Seasons 2 & 3) – March 21

Succession (Season 4) – March 27

The Missing Files: The Secrets Of The Milly Dowler Case (Season 1) – March 27

Rise of the Billionaires (Season 1) – March 28

Easyjet: Inside The Cockpit (Season 1) – March 28

Manhunt: The Wests (Season 1) – March 28

Murder: First On The Scene (Season 1) – March 28

FBI (Seasons 1 – 2) – March 30

Children of the Sun (Season 1) – March 31

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include the premiere of Lucky Hank and Shazam!.

What new movies are out on Stan?

In The Valley Of Elah – March 1

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon – March 1

The Dry – March 1

Promising Young Woman – March 2

The Goya Murders – March 5

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle – March 11

Shazam! – March 13

Stories We Tell – March 23

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – March 25

Elena – March 26

Lancaster – March 31

What new shows are out on Stan?

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 6) – March 3

Lucky Hank (Season 1, Episode 1) – March 20

Charmed (Season 4) – March 23

FBI (Seasons 1 – 5) – March 24

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month, but they’re all good.

What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – March 2

School Spirits (Season 1) – March 10

Transformers: EarthSpark – March 11

Unwelcome – March 17

Yellowjackets (Season 2) – March 24

– March 24 Rabbit Hole (Season 1) – March 27

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It’s also started streaming some Acorn goodies. Highlights this month include series one of Acorn’s Deadline and the Shudder original, Spoonful of Sugar.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Spoonful of Sugar – March 2

– March 2 The Madame Blanc Mysteries – ( Series 2) – March 6

– March 6 Deadline – Series 1 – March 13

– March 13 Leave Renoir (Series 5) – March 17

Renoir (Series 5) – March 17 Under the Vines – ( Series 2) – March 20

– March 20 The Unheard – March 31

That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late March and we'll tell you what's coming in April.

This article will be constantly updated.