Updates From The Mandalorian, Scream 6, and More

Christophe Gans says he’s returning to Silent Hill soon. Filming has wrapped on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Ash’s final Pokémon journey continues with a Pikachu and Meowth team-up. Plus, new posters for John Wick Chapter 4. Spoilers get!

Return to Silent Hill

Deadline reports filming on Christophe Gans’ long-awaited sequel to his 2006 film adaptation of Silent Hill is “due to get underway soon.”

The Pope’s Exorcist

According to Bloody-Disgusting, The Pope’s Exorcist has been rated “R” for “violent content, language, sexual references, and some nudity.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Filming has officially wrapped on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Fandango has new character posters of Donnie Yen’s Caine and Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4.

We’re celebrating #WickWeek in a BIG way by dropping these exclusive character posters for #JohnWick4 featuring Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, and many more.

Only in theaters March 24. New trailer tomorrow!

🧵 pic.twitter.com/Yay7YToCB2 — Fandango (@Fandango) February 15, 2023

Scream VI

Ghostface personally introduces a clip from “Stay Alive,” Demi Lovato’s new single from the Scream VI soundtrack on Twitter.

Gotham Knights

We also have a couple of new Gotham Knights posters showing off the cast.

Gotham needs new heroes. The series premiere of #CWGothamKnights airs Tuesday, March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/iwZXx5ateg — Gotham Knights (@TheCW_GothamK) February 15, 2023

The Flash

ComicBook has four new photos from the March 1 episode of The Flash, “The Mask of Red Death, Part 1.”

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Superman & Lois

Lana files for divorce while Clark introduces a Fortress of Solitude his whole family can enjoy in the latest trailer for the third season of Superman & Lois.

Never underestimate the power of family. Season 3 of #SupermanAndLois premieres March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/fNRriNDQEw — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) February 15, 2023

The Mandalorian

Boba Fett, the Armorer, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Din Djarin line up on a new poster for The Mandalorian’s third season.

This is the Way.



Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZFr5ULKAsw — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 15, 2023

Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master

Finally, Pikachu and Meowth reluctantly team up for an Enemy Mine-inspired episode of Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.