Updates From The Mandalorian, Fast X, and More

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Jason Bateman will direct Bad Robot’s new supernatural western, The Pinkerton. Get a new look at Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Dexter revival is dead, long live… young Dexter? Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!

The Pinkerton

Deadline reports Jason Bateman is attached to direct The Pinkerton, a “supernatural revenge-western hybrid” at Bad Robot from 10 Cloverfield Lane writer Daniel Casey. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Danny and the Dinosaur

Deadline additionally has word a live-action film adaptation of Syd Hoff’s Danny and the Dinosaur is now in development at Legendary Entertainment and HarperCollins Productions.

Fast X

IGN has a portentous new poster for Fast X.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos – The Movie

Contrastingly, we also have a new poster for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos – The Movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Total Film (via GamesRadar) has a new photo of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.

Photo: Disney Photo: Disney

Meanwhile, Kang sees Ant-Man as his ticket out of the Quantum Realm in a new TV spot.

La Brea

TV Line reports La Brea has already been renewed for a third season at NBC.

Dexter: New Blood

However, Showtime “will not be moving forward” with a second season of its Dexter revival focusing on the character’s teenage son, Harrison, and is instead considering “a prequel series centered around a young version of the titular antihero.” [TV Line]

Futurama

Futurama will return with new episodes “sometime this summer,” according to voice actor Lauren Tom on Twitter.

Quantum Leap

KSiteTV has photos from “Family Style,” the February 20 episode of Quantum Leap. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC

The Power

Teenage girls across the globe develop “new organs” that allow them to electrocute people at will in the trailer for The Power, a new series at Amazon starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.

The Mandalorian

Finally, The Mandalorian heads to Mandalore in a new TV spot for season three.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

