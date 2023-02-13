Updates From Fast X, Star Trek: Picard, and More

David Gordon Green’s Exorcist reboot adds to its cast. New Scream 6 posters tease a bloody time in the Big Apple. A new Last of Us trailer teases a fateful reunion. Plus, what’s coming on Syfy’s space-disaster The Ark. Spoilers, away!

The Exorcist

Raphael Sbarge has also joined the cast of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist as an undisclosed “pastor.” [Deadline]

Fast X

During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Jason Momoa revealed his villainous Fast X character is an “obsessed fan” of Dom’s.

Yeah, he’s a different type of a villain, not only for the franchise. He’s the type of antagonist that I’ve rarely seen before in any movie. He’s the man who has studied his enemy almost like an obsessed fan. He’s also the polar opposite of Dom. He’s all colour and flamboyance. It’s the yin and yang, the Christ and the anti-Christ — the anti-Dom.

Asteroid City

According to Film Ratings, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has been rated “R” for “brief graphic nudity.” An appeal is pending.

Saw X

Filming has officially wrapped on Saw X according to director Kevin Greutert on Twitter.

Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders, pic.twitter.com/uTMH7YzcfI — Kevin Greutert (@KevinGreutert) February 10, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

An advertisement for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing set to the end credits theme from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show aired during last night’s Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, several new posters for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have made their way online.

A new banner for ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ has been released. #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/skXbXcxVf8 — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 12, 2023

Princess Peach is hitting the 🌈 road.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/1PM1yPbWh9 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 9, 2023

When you really need your bro.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/Tm4rOsQQ2Q — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

Training Complete. Bring on the adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/6NGaRvTDjH — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

Scream VI

We also have a few new posters for Scream VI.

New poster for Scream VI. pic.twitter.com/ZlyxWZdULB — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) February 11, 2023

A ‘Survivor Pool’ poster for #ScreamVI has been released pic.twitter.com/X1SgfbvrSV — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 12, 2023

Assassin

When an agent is killed during a secret mission, his wife’s mind is uploaded into his body to finish the mission in the trailer for Assassin, starring Bruce Willis, Andy Allo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Dominic Purcell and Mustafa Shakir.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Variety reports Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Romain Levi have joined the cast of the Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead. Charrier will reportedly “star” as a character named Genet, while Ebanouey will play Fallou. Blanc Francard will play Sylvie, while Levi is Codron and Puech Scigliuzzi has been cast as a character named Laurent. Beyond their names, details on the characters are not available at this time.

The Flash

Team Flash enlist the help of the Rogues during a city-wide blackout in the synopsis for “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1 ” airing March 1.

LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi (#904). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Henry goes after Xiao in the synopsis for “Loss,” the March 1 episode of Kung Fu.

THE BLOODLINES — Henry (Eddie Liu) finds himself on a collision course with Xiao, whose latest plan results in devastating consequences for Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung and JB Tadena also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#312). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

The Winchesters

Mary and John Winchester investigate a creepy clown in the synopsis for their February 28 episode, “The Tears of a Clown.”

THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John’s (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown. Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman (#112). Original Airdate 2/28/2022.

[KSiteTV]

The Ark

Spoiler TV has a few new photos from “Get Out and Push,” this week’s episode of The Ark. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV also has photos from “The Next Generation,” the premiere episode of Picard’s final season. More at the link.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

The Last of Us

Finally, Joel and Ellie visit Tommy in Wyoming in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Last of Us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fqr1sO5DSw Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.