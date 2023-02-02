Unopened, First-Gen iPhone Could Go for $US50,000 ($69,410) at Auction

A first generation iPhone in its original box is going up for auction and an estimate says that the tech could go for as much as $US50,000 ($69,410).

The phone belongs to Karen Green who received the phone as a gift from her friends after starting a new job. Appearing on daytime talkshow Doctor & The Diva in 2019, Green said that she never opened the iPhone because she had just gotten a new phone at the time and thought the iPhone would never go out of date. An appraiser on the show said the phone could be worth $US5,000 ($6,941) — when it originally cost $US599 ($832) in 2007. But the phone is potentially worth $US50,000 ($69,410) and is now being auctioned off by LCG Auctions, which has seen its fair share of vintage iPhones in the past.

“We got calls from everybody, but 99% of them didn’t have the same thing,” said LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero to Business Insider. “But Karen had a really unique piece with a great story behind it. It was shocking because we had gotten so many duds.”

The iPhone is an 8 gigabyte first-generation iPhone with the camera, and bidding will start at $US2,500 ($3,471). According to Business Insider, Green hung on to the phone after her appearance on Doctor & The Diva until she heard about another unopened, first-generation iPhone being sold for close to $US40,000 ($55,528) in October of 2022. Green would’ve held out for longer if she wasn’t trying to get a new business off the ground.

“If I could hold off on the phone for like another 10 years, I probably would,” Green said to Business Insider. “The only reason why I am selling that phone is because I need to support this business.”

We’ve come a long way from the O.G. iPhone, Green’s auction helps us remember the humble beginnings of the smart phone era. Green’s iPhone is scheduled to go to auction today at 2 p.m. EST with a starting bid of $US2,500 ($3,471).