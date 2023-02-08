‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Twitter Seems to Be Down for Everyone, Including in Australia

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Published 1 hour ago: February 9, 2023 at 9:13 am
Filed to:down
outagetwitter
Twitter Seems to Be Down for Everyone, Including in Australia
Image: Gizmodo Australia

Good morning, if you’re trying to tweet, you’re likely being told you’ve reached your limit for the day. That’s because Twitter is down, resulting in a teeny tiny little problem preventing users from using the site to do exactly what the site is meant to do.

According to Down Detector, reports of the site going down began at around 8:49 am AEDT.

Chances are, if you’re trying to send out a tweet, you’re being met with this image:

twitter down australia
Twitter isn’t down in Australia (it is). Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

There’s no diagnosis yet on what’s causing the platform to go rogue, but we will update this article as we learn more.

Early last month, Twitter was down and poorly functioning for Australian and New Zealander users for 16 hours. Outages appeared to begin at 6:39 am AEDT on January 4, slowing down after 11 pm, and as of around 9 am on January 5, everything returned back to normal (bar some video and link loading issues that we had been experiencing)

But unlike today’s issue, last month’s Twitter outage didn’t seem like it was occurring in other regions, as issues within the same timeframe weren’t being reported on Down Detector’s country hub pages.

It’s just the latest outage to hit Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition. In December, we also reported that notifications kept breaking on the social media site. And later that month, the service suffered a major worldwide outage.

If you’ve got any information on this story, I’d love to hear it. We’ll update this story later on if we notice a change or if an official statement is put out.

This article has been updated since it was originally published

