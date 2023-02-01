Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Grab a deal on a Philips TV
New year, new TV? If it’s time you upgraded your old entertainment unit, Amazon’s running a sale right now on 4K Philips Smart TVs, offering up to $600 off select screens.
Check out the best deals below:
- Philips 50PUT7605/79 50 Inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $649 (down from $995)
- Philips 55OLED706/79 55 inch OLED Android TV – now $1,999 (down from $2,695)
- Philips 58PUT7605/79 58 Inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $745 (down from $1,195)
- Philips 65PUT8215/79 65 Inch 4K UHD LED Android TV – now $995 (down from $1,595)
Save on Dell, ASUS and MSI laptops and monitors
Everyone’s back to school sale is in full force which is great news if you were looking for a new laptop or monitor this year. Amazon has a range of discounts across big brands, including Dell, ASUS and MSI, so we’ve rounded up the best deals below:
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14″ Touch Laptop – now $935 (down from $1,099)
- ASUS ZenBook 13.3″ Laptop – now $1,419 (down from $1,539)
- Alienware 38 Inch 144 Hz QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,890 (down from $2,499)
- Dell 32 Inch UHD 4K Computer Monitor – now $520 (down from $699)
- Lenovo D22e-20 21.5-inch Monitor – now $139 (down from $189)
- Lenovo G27q-30 27-inch Monitor – now $349 (down from $479)
- Lenovo G32qc-10 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $629.53)
- Lenovo L32p-30 Monitor – now $499 (down from $649)
- GE66 Raider 11UE-637AU 15.6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,499 (down from $2,963.22)
- MSI Katana GF76 11UC-609 17.3 Gaming Laptop – now $1,461.75 (down from $1,949)
- MSI Prestige 16Evo A12M-098 Laptop – now $1,599 (down from $2,449.78)
- MSI Sword 15 A12UGS 15.6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,399 (down from $3,736.81)
29% off this ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 Portable Projector
Aptly named the ASUS Zenbeam Latte, this mini projector feels like holding a takeaway cup of coffee in your hand. While its battery life only lasts three hours, this portable projector features wireless projection, a Bluetooth speaker, 300 LED lumens with HD resolution and can cast a screen up to 120 inches. It’s a fantastic option for a summer movie night under the stars.
Shop it here for $499 (down from $699).
$34 off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Need a new pair of AirPods? Well, your opportunity has arrived. These 2nd generation AirPods are currently 16% off and feature a snappy wireless connection, a universal fit that’s comfortable to wear all day and great sounding audio.
Shop it here for $185 (down from $219).
Save 36% off the Fitbit Versa 3
Kick your 2023 fitness goals into gear with the Fitbit Versa 3. On sale now for $145.80, this famous fitness tracker sports a 4cm screen that can display the time, your heart rate, steps and calories burnt. It also features GPS tracking to accurately monitor your activity and progress while on runs and rides.
Shop it here for $296 (down from $399.95).
Save $750 on this Ecovacs N8+ robot vacuum
Who doesn’t love the idea of letting a little robot take care of all the vacuuming in the house? Eliminate one crucial chore from your daily routine with the Ecovacs N8+, complete with a self-emptying dustbin. For those of you who struggle with allergies, you’ll appreciate owning a robovac that comes with a dustbin for a mess-free emptying experience.
If you want to bring this robot vacuum’s price down to $799, you’ll need to use the promo code ECOVACS-N8P at checkout which will take $700 off its retail price.
Shop it here for $799 with coupon (down from $1,499).
Save $202 on this Seagate IronWolf 10TB HDD
Is your PC running a little slower these days? It might be time to offload some of those big files you’ve got lurking in your backend. Whether you need to share files or back up your data, you’ll have plenty of room to do so with this Seagate Ironwolf 10TB HDD.
Just keep in mind that HDDs do have slower transfer speeds than SSDs, so it could take a few minutes when ferrying larger files to and fro.
Shop it here for $316.36 (down from $519).
Take 27% off this Logitech wireless gaming mouse
From Logitech’s Aurora collection, the G705 is a compact and aesthetically pleasing wireless mouse that is perfect for marathon gaming sessions. It features up to six programmable buttons, up to 40 hours of battery life and soft zonal RGB lighting. Gizmodo Australia writers Bella and Zac are big fans of the Aurora peripherals, especially when paired with its customisable keyboard (which is also on sale right now).
Just keep in mind that this mouse is on the small side, so it’s not ideal for users with big hands.