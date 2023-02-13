This One-of-a-Kind Bentley Conversion is the World’s Rarest EV

If you’ve not heard of it before, Lunaz Design is an EV-conversion company based near Silverstone in the UK. The shop will take in your classic car, pack it full of batteries and send you out onto the road in a car you can happily drive in Central London without attracting the wrath of its new Ultra Low Emission Zone fees.

Previously, the company showcased its tech by converting old Aston Martins, Range Rovers and Rolls Royces to run on battery power, and they all look mighty incredible after the overhaul. Now, it’s taken its electrical knowhow to an incredibly rare old Bentley, specifically a Bentley S2 Continental.

Can you see the detail that gives this away as an EV? (Photo: Lunaz Design)

The 1961 Bentley used by Lunaz for the conversion is one of just four examples built. According to Lunaz, the car’s original owner initially ordered a four-door model to be assembled by London coachbuilder James Young, on a rolling chassis supplied by Bentley. But, that four-door model never materialised, and instead the buyer ended up with the coupe you see here.

In the years since it was finished, the car passed through various owners across countries including Germany and Japan. Then, it was returned to the UK where it was ripped apart.

Spot the recycled materials. (Photo: Lunaz Design)

Lunaz removed all of the original V8 motor and its components, and replaced them with an all-electric powertrain. The setup comprises battery cells, inverters and motors that have all been created to the company’s specifications. This, coupled with its modular design, means that engineers were able to customise the powertrain to the ageing Bentley’s needs. Now, this 1961 Bentley produces 405 hp and 240 kg-ft of torque. Because of all that grunt, the S2 Continental will hit 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Lunaz has also updated the suspension, fitting fully-adjustable coil-spring suspension with a lever arm damper. There is also a set of six-piston brake callipers up front and four-piston brakes at the rear.

Secret EV. (Photo: Lunaz Design)

But, Lunaz has done more than just update the car’s inner workings. On the outside, Lunaz stripped the body back to bare metal, before restoring its panel work with “traditional coachbuilding and restoration techniques” according to the company. Inside, the car is now filled with sustainable materials like 100% regenerated nylon fibre and fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles.

Now, for the big question: Does fitting a vintage Bentley with a powertrain such as this mean it will actually be driven? That would be nice, wouldn’t it?