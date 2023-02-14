The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here

Everyone has their Batman. The Batman they grew up with and made them fall in love with the character. Maybe it’s from a specific comic book artist: Jim Lee, Frank Miller, etc. Or maybe it’s from a specific series: Adam West, Christian Bale, heck, even Robert Pattinson. I know this is true because, well, it was a joke in the movie Neighbours, and also because my Batman has always been Michael Keaton.

The star of Tim Burton’s two Batfilms released in 1989 and 1992, Keaton is the actor I associated with Bruce Wayne more than any other. Even when I went back to watch the Adam West TV show, or bought a ticket to the Christopher Nolan films, it’s Keaton’s take that has continually given me the nostalgic wonder.

Which is why I freaked the heck out when I saw him in The Flash trailer this week, and apologised to my credit cards when I saw what you’re about to see.

Hot Toys just revealed brand new 1/6th scale collectibles of both the Michael Keaton Batman and his trusty Batmobile. As with most Hot Toys, these are not cheap ($US279 ($387) or $US349 ($484) for the figure depending on which version you get, $US715 ($993) for the Batmobile), but even if that’s understandably way out of your price range, you can still bask in their glory. Check ‘em out.

It’s Bat-Time

Image: Hot Toys

Deluxe Version With Gargoyle

Image: Hot Toys

Batcave Not Included

Image: Hot Toys

“Interchangeable Lower Faces”

Image: Hot Toys

Incredible Likeness

Image: Hot Toys

Oh, What’s That Behind You?

Image: Hot Toys

A Heroic Pose

Image: Hot Toys

Where Does He Get Those Wonderful Toys?

Image: Hot Toys

Love That Joker!

Image: Hot Toys

Ready to Fight

Image: Hot Toys

Bat-tered and Bloody

Image: Hot Toys

Dancing With the Devil

Image: Hot Toys

Rolling Eyeballs

Image: Hot Toys

All About the Accessories

Image: Hot Toys

More Wonderful Toys

Image: Hot Toys

And Now, the Batmobile

Image: Hot Toys

It’s So Big, He Fits in It

Image: Hot Toys

See? The Figure Is in There

Image: Hot Toys

Back That Arse Up

Image: Hot Toys

Wonderful Details

Image: Hot Toys

On a Pedestal

Image: Hot Toys

Just a Gorgeous Car

Image: Hot Toys

Front View