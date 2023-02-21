The Last of Us Teases Its ‘Left Behind’ Arc

Lilo & Stitch

THR reports Zach Galifianakis is attached to star in a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch from director Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On). However, “details of Galifianakis’ role are being kept in the dog pound.”

The Occupant

THR also reports Zach Cregger (Barbarian) is attached to direct The Occupant, “a reverse haunted house story. Instead of a family moving into an abode, here a historical house is moved for preservation purposes into a neighbourhood. Scares ensue.”

Trap

Deadline reports M. Night Shyamalan’s next film is titled Trap, and is currently scheduled for an August 2, 2024 release through Warner Bros.

Evil Dead Rise

According to Big Screen Leaks, Evil Dead Rise runs a refreshingly brisk 92 minutes long.

Cocaine Bear

A pair of EMTs run afoul of the titular Cocaine Bear in a new clip from IGN.

Bloody-Disgusting also has three shorter clips with Keri Russell and a couple of doomed hikers.

Metropolis

Deadline reports Lindy Booth has been cast as Maria in Sam Esmail’s upcoming Metropolis series at Apple TV+.

Neuromancer

According to a new rumour from The Illuminerdi, Miles Teller is in talks to star as the hacker Case in a series based on William Gibson’s Neuromancer at Apple TV+.

Digman!

Variety reports that — deep breath — Maya Rudolph, Daniel Radcliffe, Jane Lynch, Edgar Wright, Kyle Mooney, Cole Escola, Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, Joe Lo Truglio, Marc Evan Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Claudia O’Doherty, Kerri Kenney, Clancy Brown, Rachel Kaly, Andy Daly, Lennon Parham, Carl Tart, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have joined the voice cast of Andy Samberg’s animated Indiana Jones parody, Digman!

The Shrouded College

According to Deadline, Seth McFarlane’s Fuzz Door is producing The Shrouded College at Peacock, a series based on Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s graphic novel Hell to Pay, in which “various characters enlist to become secret agents fighting a supernatural cold war on the side of the Shrouded College, a down-and-out organisation on the edge of destruction.”

The Flash

The Red Death is somehow tied to Barry’s “greatest mistake” in the synopsis for “The Mask of Red Death, Part II” directed by Rachel Talalay.

THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death’s greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can’t risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk (#905). Original airdate 3/8/2023.

Kung Fu

Nicky uncovers Xiao’s “master plan” in the synopsis for “Beginning,” the third season finale of Kung Fu.

THE SEARCH FOR XIAO — After uncovering Xiao’s master plan, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team find themselves in a race against the clock to stop her before it’s too late. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and J.B. Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#313). Original airdate 3/8/2023.

The Winchesters

Mary and John “have a lot to unpack, but realise this isn’t the time or place” in the synopsis for “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” — the first season finale of The Winchesters.

John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realise this isn’t the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#113). Original airdate 3/7/2023.

The Ark

The crew begins to hallucinate in the synopsis for “We Weren’t Supposed to Be Awake,” this week’s episode of The Ark.

When their psyches are put to the test by hallucinations, the crew must race to find the cause.

Superman & Lois

“Hope will rise,” we’re told, on a new poster for the third season of Superman & Lois.

The symbol of hope. Season 3 of #SupermanAndLois premieres March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/4QwtisW5VA — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) February 17, 2023

Attack on Titan

We also have a few screenshots from the Attack on Titan finale shown at Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

⚠️ SPOILERS ⚠️



Anime scenes from Conclusion Arc (Part 1) were shown at Shibuya Station! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZHgnF7s8Y7 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 20, 2023

Fantasy Island

A country rock star visits Fantasy Island in photos from “Walk a Country Mile,” airing next month. Click through to have a look.

The Last of Us

Ellie flies solo in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Last of Us.

Gotham Knights

Finally, the cast of Gotham Knights discusses their characters in a new featurette.

