The Last Count of Monte Cristo Brings Afrofuturism to the Classics

Alexandré Dumas’ classic The Count of Monte Cristo gets an incredibly vibrant sci-fi update as author Ayize Jama-Everett and illustrator Tristan Roach take the novel out of the 1800s and into the far future. Inspired by both the original novel and Dumas’ own Black heritage, the graphic novel explores a world that has been destroyed by climate change, submerging the earth and ushering in a radical new era. Click through for an exclusive look at the first six pages from The Last Count of Monte Cristo.

Quabbinah Dantès is already in trouble

A gruesome opener.

The Pharaon!

I love a water world.

A little bit of light torture, NBD

Damn, they are going all in on Dumas’ gory tendencies.

I love love

Jaya is fine, and I’m not ashamed to say it.

Claws come out

Already Quabbinah is looking to get in trouble… what’s next for the ambitious first mate?

Find out in the graphic novel

The author, Ayize Jama-Everett, believes that “the narratives of our times dictate the realities of the future,” according to his biography, and often incorporates themes of found family, survivalism, and “irrational optimism” in his writing. The illustrator, Tristan Roach, is an award-winning Barbados-based artist, and brings lived experience of Dumas’ upbringing into the pages.

The Last Count of Monte Cristo is available for preorder, and will release on April 25.