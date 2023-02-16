The High Table Turns in a New John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

When we last left John Wick (Keanu Reeves), he was missing a finger, had been shot by his best friend Winston (Ian McShane), and had fallen off a four-story building. So he’s not in a particularly good place when Chapter 4 begins, which is why he’s set on flipping the world of assassination on its ear, and then shooting it in said ear. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

This third trailer for the much-anticipated film offers more of the insane action we’ve come to expect from John Wick movies, which supposedly hits an all-time high in Chapter 4 according to Reeves. I suspect that’s in large part to the franchise debut of total martial arts legend Donnie Yen, playing a blind gun-and-swordmaster (Chirrut Imwe gone bad!) who seems more than a match for Wick. Behold:

Then you’ve got Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Clancy Brown, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Laurence Fishburne. The wiki for the movie says many of these actors play characters who are friends of John’s, but we’ll see how long that lasts — the movie’s official synopsis is “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into new foes.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres March 23.