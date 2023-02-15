The Future Doesn’t Look So Bright in Apple TV’s Extrapolations

Climate change looms like a final boss that gets stronger by the day in Extrapolations, a new sci-fi limited series on Apple TV+.

Written, directed, and produced by Scott Z. Burns (Contagion), Extrapolations follows a series of interconnected stories where humanity grapples with the consequences of inaction on a global scale when the sea begins to rise and the planet becomes a flaming hell-scape. And he’s brought the big acting guns including Meryl Streep, Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, David Schwimmer, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, and Murray Bartlett (who just broke our hearts in a good way on The Last of Us).

Watch the trailer below:

The ensemble stars in vignettes that could very well be more fact than fiction in the next century, as we see all the questions posed about what could have we done once it’s too late. And in case that cast list above wasn’t enough to lure you in, the series also features Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Michael Gandolfini, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, and MaameYaa Boafo.

Extrapolations premieres on Apple TV+ on March 17.