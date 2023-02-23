The Fake Avengers Musical From Hawkeye Is Coming to Disneyland

Soon, you too can do this all day. Watch Rogers the Musical over and over we mean. The Disney Parks blog just teased that the fake Avengers musical that appeared in the Disney+ show Hawkeye will debut as “a short one-act musical” later this summer at Disney’s California Adventure, for a limited time only.

No word yet on when it’ll premiere, how long it will be, or how long it will be an attraction, but all that news should be coming soon. The tease does reveal that it’ll be at the Hyperion Theatre in the park, a huge space that’s currently vacant but in the past presented short musical versions of such Disney hits as Frozen and Aladdin.

It also happens to be next door to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which is part of Avengers Campus, which would basically extend the Marvel-themed land by a significant amount. That’s a good thing because the land, cool as it may be, feels a little bare (though that’s scheduled to change in the next few years with a big Multiverse ride on the way).

As for the musical itself, it was a plot point in Hawkeye that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his family were the only Avengers who attended the premiere of the Broadway show; we saw just a few clips in the episode, but then got a full song in the end credits of the season. (Banners advertising it have also appeared in multiple other Marvel movies, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home.) The main song, “Save the City,” was written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. You can hear the whole thing below. We’d expect the Disney version to centre on this, but maybe with a beginning and end.