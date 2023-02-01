Tesla’s Opening Up Its Superchargers to Other EVs in Australia, but There’s a Catch

Tesla has unlocked superchargers for non-Tesla EVs in Australia at a handful of locations. However, the chargers that are open to other EV model owners are just a fraction of the entire Tesla network across Australia.

Tesla operates one of the biggest charging networks in Australia, from fast superchargers to slow destination chargers, however up until now, they’ve all been locked to Tesla owners only. If you owned a Polestar 2, a Kia Niro or a Hyundai Ioniq 5, you wouldn’t be able to use Tesla’s chargers, despite having Type 2 CCS plug compatibility, up until now. Opening up the Tesla supercharger network was originally floated in July 2021, and is currently being trialled overseas.

Now, five superchargers on the Tesla network can be used to charge non-Tesla EVs. Over on the Tesla Australia charging map, a widget has been added for ‘Superchargers open to Non-Tesla’. This widget narrows charging locations down to:

Dubbo, NSW (four chargers up to 120kW)

Narooma, NSW (four chargers up to 120kW)

Tamworth, NSW (four chargers up to 120kW)

Bathurst, NSW (six chargers up to 120kW)

Hollydene, NSW (six chargers up to 120kW)

When you click on these chargers (characterised by red dots on the map when the ‘Superchargers open to Non-Tesla’ filter is applied), Tesla also makes note that these Superchargers will only work with CCS-compatible Non-Teslas and Teslas.

That means CHAdeMO-reliant vehicles and ports will be incompatible with these chargers.

Moving on, unfortunately, there’s a bit of a catch to these networks being opened up to non-Tesla owners. As spotted by Ludicrous Feed, the costs equal 79c per kWh for non-Tesla owners, or 66c/kWh with membership ($9.99 per month).

This is starkly different to the costs of charging a Tesla at one of the superchargers, which costs between 58c and 70c per kWh depending on the location (as reported by Drive). It’s also more expensive than what you can expect to pay at other chargers. For example, Evie charges 50c per kWh on 350kWh chargers and 40c per kWh on 50kW chargers, and Ampol’s new EV chargers cost 60c per kWh.

Despite this, I absolutely welcome this from Tesla, and I look forward to seeing more superchargers open to Non-Tesla vehicles. I’ve always thought it was a bit odd that Tesla would lock its extensive charger network behind the requirement of owning a Tesla, for the opportunity to make money at least, but it looks like the company is changing course.

It’s likely that these chargers will be the first of many opened up to Non-Tesla owners.