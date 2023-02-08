Telstra Day Includes $250 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro but You’ll Need to Be Quick

It’s the first Telstra Day of 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the telco resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories. It kind of just depends on what they feel like discounting.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically and it’s between a few months between drinks. The last event took place in August 2022. There’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Here’s what they’ve got for today, Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Telstra Day Google Pixel deals

For the first Telstra Day of 2023, the telco is slashing the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 6a by $250.

Here are Telstra’s Google Pixel plans if you’re interested in taking the telco up on its discounted offer. You’ll need to be quick though, because this Telstra Day offer is only available until midnight tonight, 9 February 2023.

24-month Google Pixel 6a plans

36-month Google Pixel 6a plans

24-month Google Pixel 7 Pro plans

36-month Google Pixel 7 Pro plans

Are there more deals?

There are! In addition to cheap phones, Telstra is also offering a range of discounts across Google’s smart hubs, security cameras and earbuds.

You can currently score $50 off the Google Pixel Buds Pro (down from $299), $70 off the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) (down from $149), $49 off the Google Nest Mini (down from $79), $70 off the Google Nest Hub Max (down from $349), $80 off the Google Nest Doorbell (down from $329), $80 off the Google Nest Camera (down from $329) and $30 off the Google Nest Audio speaker (down from $149).

Check back later as we’ll keep this page updated with new Telstra Day offers.