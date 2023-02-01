Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning and happy Samsung Galaxy day to those who observe. Let’s get you up to speed on what the phone giant announced this morning, plus a few other goodies.

1. New Galaxy S Series for Samsung

The big news today is the three new phones Samsung announced. This year’s Galaxy S23 flagships are merely incremental updates to Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, but they’re still quite promising. The Galaxy S23/S23+ even received a slight makeover, and Samsung finally got rid of that rectangular housing around the rear camera lenses. The highlight, though, is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its exceptional camera system. Take a dive into everything Samsung announced during Galaxy Unpacked over here.

2. Google testing its own ChatGPT-style AI

Google is rushing to release its own artificial intelligence products in the wake of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The search engine pioneer is working hard and fast on a “code red” effort to respond to ChatGPT with a large language chatbot and testing new ways to incorporate that AI-powered bot into search, according to a report from CNBC. The new report backs up earlier news from the New York Times and elsewhere, which outlined a rapid re-alignment in Google’s priorities in direct response to the rise of ChatGPT. CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly re-assigned employees and “upended” meetings to boost the amount of resources going towards the company’s AI development.

3. Netflix changes password-sharing rules, kind of, we think. Maybe. I’m not sure

As much as Netflix account holders were dreading the day the company finally cracked down on password sharing, the streaming giant’s first taste of what it has in store for users was both confusing and concerning. Folks online were dumbfounded by some unverified reports that Netflix’s password sharing would require users to connect devices to their account every month, or else block that device. Without any official announcement, Netflix updated its support page to detail how it plans to restrict users from sharing an account with folks outside their immediate household. However, the company made changes to the page after it was initially posted, and it still remains unclear just how upcoming restrictions on password sharing will work.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

4. The pill has been found, folks

Last week, the deadliest game of hide and seek in the world kicked off in the outback. As you might have seen, mining company Rio Tinto lost a tiny radioactive capsule that it was transporting between Perth and Newman in WA. The pill, which measures just 8 mm long and 6 mm wide, went missing between January 11 and 14. The capsule was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore in mining applications. It is packed full of cesium-137, which emits the equivalent of someone undergoing 10 x-rays every hour. But, the pill has now been found. Le sigh, that was a fun* few days for the internet.

5. America goes after app store ‘gatekeepers’

Over in the U.S. and President Joe Biden wants government intervention in opening up app stores to greater competition. Per a report from Bloomberg, regulators concluded that Google and Apple have created overly burdensome rules for app developers, making it harder for them to reach consumers. It’s something that has been on the hitlist of Australia’s competition watchdog for a few years, too, so it will be interesting to see what comes of the U.S. initiative.

BONUS ITEM: What a spectacle.

See you tomorrow.