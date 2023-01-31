Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. We’ve got something to kick your month off with if you’re interested in a little bit of tech news.

1. Aussie Broadband and Telstra deliver 400Gbps live traffic

Everyone’s favourite underdog telco, Aussie Broadband, has become the first ISP to use Telstra Wholesale’s new 400Gbps links to transfer traffic between Sydney and Melbourne on two links, a costal path and an inland one, with both connecting to multiple data centres. Typically, ISPs would stack several 100Gbps pipes together, which makes the networking miles more complicated and can also be a royal pain if there’s ever a major CDN outage in an area.

2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is happening tomorrow morning. If it’s anything like last year, three models will be offered, including a standard-sized Galaxy S23, a larger Galaxy S23+, and an “ultimate package” with a stylus and extra camera sensor called the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While it’s going down in downtown San Francisco, it will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s website at 5 am AEDT, but of course, by the time you wake up, we’ll have detail up on everything the company announced.

3. myGov needs an overhaul, audit finds

Brought to our attention by iTnews, there has been a report published following a review of myGov that basically says the whole ‘portal’ needs to behave like one, while allowing those not-so tech savvy to remain involved. The auditors want myGov enshrined in legislation to make it work, and it also needs a lot more funding than it’s been given to be this touted “one-stop shop for government service delivery”. No surprises there.

4. DC is certainly ambitious

Superman, Batman and two Green Lanterns will feature prominently in the newly reimagined DC Universe, a shared, overarching storyline blending films, television, animation, games, and more, all under the watchful eyes of DC Studios presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran. The pair revealed the (likely) first 10 projects in the first part of a two-chapter, 8-10 year overarching storyline.

5. Paypal layoffs

Tech companies are always in the news, usually touting the next big thing. However, the tech news cycle recently hasn’t been dominated by the latest gadget or innovation. Instead, layoffs are in the headlines and PayPal employees are the latest casualty. The company overnight confirmed it would be “reducing” its global workforce by approximately 2,000 full time employees (about 7 per cent of its total workforce). These layoffs will happen over the next few weeks.

BONUS ITEM: If I could insert an emoji, it’d be this one.

Tesla lost $140 million trading Bitcoin in 2022



January 31, 2023https://web3isgoinggreat.com/?id=tesla-lost-140-million-trading-bitcoin-in-2022 pic.twitter.com/rcZOCK2Owu — web3 is going just great (@web3isgreat) January 31, 2023

Have a good day.