SXSW Sydney Officially Launches and Here’s What You’ll Get For $1300

For years, Aussies have watched those in the U.S. enjoy an annual event known as South by Southwest (SXSW), which can be best described as both a conference and a bunch of festivals that merge tech, science, music, film and culture.

It was announced last year that SXSW was making its way to Sydney, and today, we got a bit of a glimpse at what we can expect from an event that seems to sit perfectly at the junction of where Gizmodo Australia hangs out daily.

SXSW Sydney

SXSW will run for a week, with this localised Aussie version placing a heavy focus on tech, innovation, gaming, music and screen industries.

Here’s a hype vid:

The pitch from SXSW is that its Sydney event will allow you to:

“Hear from global technology leaders who are building the future, try the latest innovations from the world’s leading brands and meet the next generation of startups looking to shake up where the world goes next.”

What to expect

In the lead-up to the event, we’ll treat this article as a running guide for what to expect, updating as we learn more. For today, we’ll leave you with a list of the first speakers in the tech/science and entertainment/pop culture space that have been announced (in alphabetical order).

Amy Webb – Future Today Institute founder

Ben Lamm & Professor Andrew Pask – Colossal and University of Melbourne

Guy Kawasaki – Canva

Jack Reis – Baidam Solutions

Larissa Behrendt – distinguished professor at the University of Technology Sydney

Manal al-Sharif – women’s rights activist and Ethical Technologists Society

Michael Biercuk – Q-CTRL CEO and founder

Per Sundin – Pophouse Entertainment CEO

Que Minh Luu – Netflix director of content for Australia and New Zealand

Robyn Denholm – chair of Tesla and Blackbird Ventures

Sung Eun YOUN – film critic

Tom Verrilli – Twitch chief product officer

Yiying Lu – Adobe global creative ambassador

Yoomin YANG –WOW POINT CEO and co-founder.

Aside from the talks, the South by Southwest space we’ll likely be hanging out at will be the exhibition floor. While we don’t have too much information about the SXSW Sydney expo, the organisers have said: “Forget the expo norm and immerse yourself in tech demos, innovative talks, interactive installations, networking opportunities and more.”

When is SXSW Sydney and how much are tickets?

SXSW Sydney will run from October 15 through 22, with early bird tickets starting from $895 and reaching $1,295 for a ‘platinum’ badge.

A platinum ticket will give you access to keynotes, panels and sessions, product/company launches, tech and innovation expo, gaming expo, gaming festival, music festival, workshops and mentor sessions, meet-ups and networking events, the startups pitch and movie/film screenings. Meanwhile, for $895, you can access either the gaming, tech/innovation, music or film parts of SXSW Sydney.