What Should I Watch on Stan? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

There are a handful of good TV shows, movies and new releases debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan next month, if you’re after something good to watch.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to new releases on Stan, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed towards February.

What’s new on Stan?

What should I watch on Stan?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Stan.

Promising Young Woman – March 2

A young woman named Cassie sets out to get revenge on her deceased best friend’s rapist. Living a double life at night, Cassie tries to right the wrongs of the past after an unexpected encounter.

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 6) – March 3

1,300 years after How to Train Your Dragon, dragons are now a myth in the modern world. After a geological anomaly opens up a rift in the Earth, a group of teens makes the discovery of where dragons have been for so long – and need to keep it a secret.

Shazam! – March 13

Set in the DCEU, Shazam! Follows a young boy who becomes a mythical superhero that can control lightning (and the trouble he gets up to with his newfound powers). It’s an action-comedy and it’s genuinely one of the better DCEU flicks.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – March 25

An action comedy, and a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, this flick sees a bodyguard, a hitman, and the con-artist wife of said hitman stand between Europe and a power-hungry madman.

Lancaster – March 31

Lancaster tells the story of an English bomber crew in the Second World War as they embark on a bombing raid across war-torn France. It’s a documentary, told with the help of interviews from the remaining members of the bombing crew.

What else should I watch on Stan?

