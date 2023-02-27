What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.
There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.
What’s new on Paramount+?
You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.
What should I watch on Paramount+?
In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – March 2
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story puts an interesting spin on the recent musician biopic trend. While Al Yankovic has always created parody music, this biopic is largely a parody of the recent trend, staying on course with Yankovic’s comedy while telling a (loosely) correct story of his life.
Transformers: EarthSpark – March 11
Transformers: EarthSpark is the latest animated Transformers TV show, wherein which a new species of transformers try to fit into life on Earth. It’s an all-ages show, but if you grew up with Transformers, you might be interested in this one.
Unwelcome – March 17
Unwelcome is a horror movie, following a family pursuing a tranquil life – but in their new home, the family quickly learns about the creatures of the forest that may put their peace at risk.
Yellowjackets (Season 2) – March 24
One of Paramount+’s best shows is back for its second season. Yellowjackets follows a team of talented high-school soccer players whose plane crashes in the woods of the Ontario wilderness.
Rabbit Hole (Season 1) – March 27
In Rabbit Hole, John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.
What else should I watch on Paramount+?
In December, we recommended The Lost City, George & Tammy Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, 1923 and Top Gun: Maverick. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Paramount+ in April?”
If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.
This article will be constantly updated.