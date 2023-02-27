What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia next month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge in March.

What’s new on Binge?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Binge next month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

Bullet Train – March 9

An action-thriller set on the world’s fastest train travelling across Japan, Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as an assassin among a group of other vicious killers as they each try to carry out their own objectives, be it to protect a target, kill a target or extract a piece of intel.

Nope – March 9

2022’s Nope from director Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out) follows a man and his sister as they discover a mysterious anomaly in the sky.

Superman and Lois (Season 3) – March 15

One of DC’s best TV series is returning with its third season, continuing the story of one of DC’s most loved characters and kicking off some weeks after season two. The couple are trying to enjoy a small-town life, but of course, duty calls for the world’s strongest man.

Elvis – March 21

Elvis tells the story of the titular rockstar, his manager and the larger context of the world around him as he rose through stardom, through the lens of Aussie director Baz Luhrmann.

Succession (Season 4) – March 27

Succession’s final season will begin to stream in March, looking to top off the story of the Roy media empire and who will take the reigns of the media conglomerate once its founder passes. It’s a drama-comedy blend from HBO.

What else should I watch on Binge?

