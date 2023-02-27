What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in March

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry next month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in March will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There are only a few things coming to Prime Video next month, but a lot hit the Gizmodo Australia brief, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Prime Video this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

The Invitation – March 9

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

Mr Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) – March 12

Mr Mercedes tells the story of a psychopathic killer who drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd and a recently retired detective who tries to bring him down. It’s pretty straightforward, and Prime Video is giving you three seasons to binge.

Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve & Ocean’s Thirteen – March 24

This one is a bit of a cheat. Amazon Prime Video is debuting Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen at the end of this month, so what better time than March to sit on the couch and binge these brilliant heist films. They need no introduction, but in case you’re unfamiliar, Brad Pitt and George Clooney lead a ratpack of criminal misfits on the score of their life/lives.

Bodies Bodies Bodies – March 30

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

The Power – March 31

According to Amazon, The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. Looks quite alright.

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

Last month, we recommended Despicable Me 2, How To Train Your Dragon 2, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, Hellboy and Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Prime Video in April?”

