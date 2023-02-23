Stop Using These Cosori Air Fryers, Right Now

Users with certain models of Cosori-brand air fryers should immediately put any plans to make crispy chicken wings or that infamous air fryer cheesecake on hold. On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for around 2 million air fryer models made by Cosori, saying these devices are liable to get way too hot. This has led to reports of overheating, melting, or some devices catching fire.

The different models run the gamut, and some come in various colours or price points, from around $US70 ($97) to $US130 ($180). Some of these devices have been on the market since 2018, and others were on store shelves through December last year.

Check the list below and compare to your own device to see if your air fryer is one of those liable to overheat.

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The CPSC said it has received 205 reports that the air fryers where overheating and has led to the product melting, and in some cases even catching fire. This has resulted in 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. While there were around 2 million Cosori fryers sold in the U.S., there were another 250,000 sold in Canada and another 21,000 in Mexico, according to the product safety commission.

Folks who bought one of the recalled devices can visit the website or email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com to start the recall process. Users aren’t being issued refunds, but the company has promised to replace the airfryer with another Cosori device. Users don’t need to show a receipt, but they will need to share pictures of the recalled devices with the cord cut off in order to receive a replacement.

Cosori is a U.S.-based appliance maker owned by China-based Vesync Corporation. Gizmodo reached out to Cosori for comment on what was causing the overheating issue, and whether it would ever offer cash refunds, but we did not immediately hear back. Cosori devices are imported to the states by Atekcity Corporation, a small company located in Anaheim, California.

One of the devices on the recall list, the 5.8 quart CP158 air fryer, was released back in 2019 where Cosori claimed it was already a “best seller” on Amazon. In that release, company reps talked up how the company was “polishing every detail from market research to product design.”