Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Will Premiere May the Fourth

The Mandalorian will soon be back on Disney+, but for younger Star Wars fans — or any Star Wars fans who just can’t get enough of the galaxy far, far away — there’ll be even more to watch when Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on that most auspicious of dates, May 4.

Beyond that title, which makes clear who’ll be the protagonists here, the show, which is set during the High Republic era, is aimed at preschoolers and will follow “Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.” Along with the release date, Disney released a pair of stills that show off some of Young Jedi’s characters, including a not-so-old Master Yoda training “Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, and their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo” (that’s the image at the top); below, you can see “Lys, Kai, and Nubs during a training sequence.” Nubs looks pretty squeezable, even with a laser sword.

Image: Disney

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures features the voice talents of Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Yoda. It’s showrun by Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals).

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters,” James Waugh, the show’s executive producer and the senior vice president of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, said in a press release. “When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a ‘youngling’s’ first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honouring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

Start ‘em young, and you just might have a Star Wars fan for life! Hey, it worked for little me and the original trilogy back in the day.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures arrives on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.