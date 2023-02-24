Star Trek: Picard’s Season 3 Premiere Is Streaming on YouTube For Free

Even if you’ve not watched the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard (which is not entirely necessary, for better or worse), the third season’s promise of a big The Next Generation reunion has Trek fans talking — and if you’ve not started it yet, Paramount’s giving you a tease for free.

As it has done so with previous Trek premieres, the studio is making “The Next Generation,” the pointedly titled debut episode of Picard season three, viewable online via YouTube — if you’re in the U.S., that is.

I’m sure intrepid Starfleet Academy hopefuls might know their way around an EPS conduit or two and could figure out how to virtually transport their way to the Americas for an hour, but who can say?

“The Next Generation” sees Jean-Luc Picard re-emerge from retirement (again) to team up with his old pal Will Riker and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan-A after receiving a mysterious warning from Dr. Beverly Crusher, who he hasn’t seen in decades. With lingering threats in the shadows and some intriguing reveals into a life Beverly left behind, it’s an ample amuse-bouche for the nostalgia-heaving season to come, so well worth checking out if you haven’t already!

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.