These 6 YouTube Creators Just Scored $900K From Screen Australia

Screen Australia has announced six new recipients of a $900,000 pooled fund that will go towards content produced on YouTube.

The initiative, called Skip Ahead, has been in operation for about nine years now with $4.2 million spent on the program in total, with previous recipients including Aunty Donna, Superwog and Mighty Car Mods (just to name a few).

Skip Ahead aims to help online creators on YouTube expand their careers and grow their channels.

Screen Australia and YouTube Australia work together on the initiative, with both contributing funding to creators, and this week, the six latest recipients of the fund will be attending a workshop at YouTube’s Australian offices to learn from industry experts and previous fund recipients.

“YouTube is home to incredible Australian storytellers, and over the last seven years, we’ve seen the impact Skip Ahead can have on their careers and the global recognition these projects can achieve,” the director of YouTube Australia and New Zealand Ed Miles said.

“We have six formidable creative teams for Skip Ahead eight – and this week we are thrilled to begin working with them and to see their concepts start to become a reality.”

For Skip Ahead’s eighth round of funding, the following creators have received shared funding from the $900,000 pool:

These YouTubers will all create original content as outlined in the Screen Australia announcement. Here’s what you can expect from each of the creators:

Life of Kea : A five-episode, six-minute comedy series from Lyanna Kea about being a quintessential Chinese-Malaysian middle-aged woman

: A five-episode, six-minute comedy series from Lyanna Kea about being a quintessential Chinese-Malaysian middle-aged woman You May Think I’m Joking : A five-episode, six-minute comedy/musical series about Ella, an autistic influencer who is trying to find her voice in an online world that enshrines curated ‘perfect’ personalities with perfect bodies

: A five-episode, six-minute comedy/musical series about Ella, an autistic influencer who is trying to find her voice in an online world that enshrines curated ‘perfect’ personalities with perfect bodies Fairbairn in the City : This six-episode, five-minute comedy is about simple farm boys Lachlan and Jaxon who make the move to the big city from their rural home – realising they know nearly nothing about the modern world

: This six-episode, five-minute comedy is about simple farm boys Lachlan and Jaxon who make the move to the big city from their rural home – realising they know nearly nothing about the modern world UnTrue Crime : A six-episode, eight-minute true crime parody which follows woefully incompetent Detectives Spoink and Hoggman who re-tread their stumbling footsteps through their recent investigation into a classic murder scenario

: A six-episode, eight-minute true crime parody which follows woefully incompetent Detectives Spoink and Hoggman who re-tread their stumbling footsteps through their recent investigation into a classic murder scenario Design Revolution : A six-episode, six-minute and 12-episode, one-minute educational documentary series that explores how design decisions shape the modern world by solving real-world problems, from glacial internet speeds, to the sky-high cost of city rent – in a quirky and interesting way

: A six-episode, six-minute and 12-episode, one-minute educational documentary series that explores how design decisions shape the modern world by solving real-world problems, from glacial internet speeds, to the sky-high cost of city rent – in a quirky and interesting way Uncovering Street Dance Australia: This six-episode, 20-minute documentary series will follow eight street dancers as they travel around Australia, exploring underground street dance scenes through interviewing influential dance artists, attending events, and visiting iconic Australian landmarks.

“As the online landscape continues to evolve, the importance of Skip Ahead only increases to help support talented and exciting creators connecting with significant audiences on YouTube,” Screen Australia head of online Lee Naimo said.

“It’s exciting to see how different these projects are, with these six teams representing a range of genres from musical to comedy, crime to documentary.”

Interestingly, there was no mention of YouTube Shorts in the announcement, however, it looks as if Design Revolution will have shorts-oriented episodes.

YouTube is probably my most used video streaming app, so I’m excited to see what these creators do with their projects (and where they may end up down the line).