Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are finally here, after months of rumours and speculation surrounding the devices.

Samsung’s new range of premium smartphones include the Galaxy S23 as the standard model, the S23+ as a slightly upgraded device, and the S23 Ultra as the most powerful (and largest) unit. Samsung hasn’t included a fourth device as some reports were indicating, but the classic three are here (and Samsung’s continuing to use the Galaxy Note chassis as the Galaxy Ultra).

We’re going to explore the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ below, but we’ll be diving into the Galaxy S23 Ultra over here.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 range

Samsung’s range of flagship phones in 2023 follow the same approach as the range in 2022. There are three models, with a standard cheap model (representing the base model), an upgraded model (with slightly improved specs) and an ‘ultra’ model, with the biggest screen/chassis size, a stylus and the most powerful camera of the three (with the most noticeable change).

Each model has received a noticeable battery bump, improvements to night photography and a processor upgrade over the devices from last year. The Ultra steals the show with a 200MP camera, but the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are fairly powerful devices as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23

Noticeable improvements have been made to the battery and chassis of the Galaxy S23, but the most impressive changes are to the camera system’s night and sky photography.

Size: 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm

Weight: 167 grams

Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080

Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Resistance: IP68

Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

The Samsung Galaxy S23+

The upgraded version of the S23, the Galaxy S23+ boasts upgraded specs in several areas, including greater storage capacity, larger batteries with speedier fast charging and a slightly bigger screen and body.

Size: 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm

Weight: 195 grams

Display: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM

Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

Battery: 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

Resistance: IP68

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

Improvements across the board

Most of the excitement surrounding the 2023 Galaxy S range goes to the S23 Ultra, due to its incredible 200MP camera and incredible zoom, but that doesn’t mean the Galaxy S23 and S23+ don’t deserve some spotlight.

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ feature enhanced night photography, with an AI object-aware engine in low-light environments, multi-frame processing for night videos, night portrait support and improved video stabilisation. There’s also an upgraded pixel Super HDR and detail enhancer.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ have both received a battery life bump over last year’s models, up by 200mAh each. Furthermore, the processor has also been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with 40 per cent faster GPU and NPU performance), while it was previously the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Each device now also supports 8K video recording at 30fps, along with native photo controls (including zoom controls) via Samsung smartwatches. Each phone is also receiving Astrophoto support, letting users snap beautiful shots of the stars in the night sky, and object-based AI, which enhances details in the frame down to facial features like hair and eyes, to reflect a person’s characteristics.

Each phone has also received a 30 per cent processing boost, thanks to a redesign of the CPU microarchitecture, and a new cooling vapour chamber.

Australian pricing and availability

Pre-orders begin from today (February 2, 2023) and the devices will be available from February 17. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will sell the device attached to phone plans.

Galaxy S23

128GB: $1,350 outright

256GB: $1,450 outright

Galaxy S23+

256GB: $1,650 outright

516GB: $1,850 outright

