Aussie Startup Snags $26 Million to Develop Mini Quantum Computers

Quantum Brilliance, an Australian-German startup that focuses on quantum computing, has announced a gigantic $26 million fundraising for its development of miniature quantum computers, as supported by the Victorian government’s Breakthrough Victoria, Main Sequence and more.

Quantum computers are usually really big. As IBM explains, it’s typically the cooling system around the actual computing device (the quantum processors and semiconductors) that make up the immense size. The actual computing units are typically much, much smaller (hence the ‘quantum’ name).

And that’s part of the focus of Quantum Brilliance, the company that has just snagged $26 million to develop miniaturised quantum computers.

“Our technology is following the successful path of classical computers, where integrated semiconductor chips allowed the jump from large fragile mainframes to laptops and smartphones. Our small form factor, room temperature, low power devices are forging the same path,” co-founder of Quantum Brilliance Andrew Horsley said.

“We are proud of our achievement in taking quantum computing from the lab to the data centre has been recognised by the investment community.”

The machines that the startup is building look more like desktop computers or server rack modules than their gigantic car-sized cousins at the moment.

The computers use synthetic diamonds to operate at room temperature in any environment, and the company says that they could be deployed in data centres, mobile devices, autonomous vehicles and spacecraft. No cryogenics are required, making the machine much less power-demanding.

Quantum Brilliance had previously founded a diamond-based quantum computing research hub in Victoria, in collaboration with RMIT University and La Trobe University.

It also previously installed the world’s first room-temperature diamond-based quantum computer located on-site at the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre and has a collaboration with Nvidia to develop the world’s first hybrid quantum-classical computing platform.

The startup wants to make the computers even smaller, with the goal of making them as small as semiconductor chips. Back in 2021, the startup had the goal of making these computers as small as PC graphics cards.

Quantum computers could, one day, completely revolutionise what we expect from computers and technology, with fast speeds and smaller form factors.

