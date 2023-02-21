Fancy a Swim in a Stranger’s Pool? The Swimply App Makes It Happen

If you’re sweating through this Australian summer with few options for any kind of reprieve, listen up. This story is for you. The Airbnb of pools has just landed on Aussie shores, and it’s here to offer sweaty folks (like you and me) the option of renting a private pool for a few hours.

Let’s take a look at the new pool-sharing app Swimply and what the experience is all about.

Pool-sharing is here for the warmer months

Swimply has taken the ride-share, home-share model and applied it to a service that many Aussies crave once the warmer weather hits: private pools.

Sure, you may be able to make your way to your local pool and dip a toe in the waters filled with screaming children and sweaty strangers. And yeah, you do also have the option of making your way to the beach, squeezing yourself onto the packed sand and setting up a cabana, but there are some days when you just don’t want to deal with the hassle of crowded areas – or sandy feet.

And if you’re not one of the lucky few who have a pool at home, the prospect of renting one for a few hours may be pretty attractive.

How it works:

Search the Swimply site for pools near you (or at a distance you’re willing to travel).

Review amenities, and consider what you want from your experience.

Request to book for a select period of time.

Once approved, you’ll be given access to information regarding getting to your pool, along with details like Wi-Fi passwords and more.

For hosts:

If you’d like to list your pool to be rented, here’s the deal.

Set up a profile with information and photos of your pool, along with your list of rules.

Review applications from people seeking to swim. Approve the requests you like.

You will be paid 24 hours after a stay has been completed.

Prices vary – a quick peek at the map shows everything from $15 to $150 per hour – as does the number of guests you can bring. But generally, if you take a group along, you’re looking at around the same cost as a day at a public pool – which isn’t too bad.

There is a review system set up so you can check out the experiences of other users before booking. Swimply is also expanding out into tennis court-sharing and space-sharing, so keep a keen eye.

Wild.