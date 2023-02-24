Peter Jackson Is ‘In the Loop’ On Those New Lord of the Rings Movie Plans

Last night when more Lord of the Rings movies were announced, everyone was deeply interested in what they could possibly be planning. After the beloved trilogy of films in the early 2000s and the less-than-beloved Hobbit trilogy, what more can be done? (Well, there’s War of the Rohirrim, but still!)

Now it appears as if Peter Jackson and his co-writers, Fran Walsh and Phillipa Boyens (all three of whom won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2004 for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) could play some role in the future of the franchise at Warner Bros.

The trio spoke to Deadline, “Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.” There seems to be no indication that there will be a remake of the original, award-winning trilogy.

Sure, this isn’t a yes or a no, but it is more encouraging than the response they gave when asked if they were going to be a part of the Prime Video series. When Amazon asked Jackson to be a part of the series he asked to see a script but he never ended up receiving them.

