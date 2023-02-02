Paizo Partners With Humble Bundle to Tempt New Players

Paizo, the company heading up the establishment of the Open RPG Creative Licence (ORC) in the wake of Wizards of the Coasts’ mishandling of its attempted OGL update, is now offering nearly $US4oo worth of product for only $US25 ($35) through Humble Bundle. All proceeds will go to the charity Code for America, “which helps municipalities and government institutions implement programs based on open-source software solutions,” according to the press release.

This is a huge move, obviously meant to invite new players into the Paizo community. The company has produced Pathfinder, a direct swords-and-sorcery competitor to the previously ubiquitous Dungeons & Dragons. The announcement comes after a month where Paizo sold “eight months of supply” in two weeks, according to a Twitter thread posted in January:

Paizo Customers,

Thank you for the kind words these last few days, and for the overwhelming support of our product and our OPENGAMING sale. It has been a critical hit!

🧵 pic.twitter.com/dcYHv0Lrtt — Paizo (@paizo) January 26, 2023

While most of the products offered through the bundle are digital, there is a Beginner’s Box offered on the site directly, which can be puchased alongside the PDFs. The bundle includes core rulebooks, a huge amount of adventures, bestiaries, one-shots, longer campaigns, ancestry options, and lots of maps and guides for new Game Masters looking to use some Pathfinder-focused tools for their games.

