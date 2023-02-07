Out of This World Dining at Walt Disney World’s Space 220

Get ready for lift off in this look inside Space 220 in Walt Disney World. Gizmodo was invited by Disney Parks to try out lunch at Epcot’s immersive dining experience, which simulates a trip to a space station where you can have lunch, dinner, or drinks with a view of Earth and the stars.

Here’s a galactic gallery glimpse at the cosmic delights you can expect during your mission.

How hard is it to book?

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Very. The space books out at least three months in advance of trips. So if you plan on going for Valentine’s Day or spring break, I hope you already have a reservation. If not, there’s always the chance to walk over at the right moment and see if there’s any last minute cancellations for a table, or you can try your luck with stand-by for the bar — with a limited food menu.

Chart a Space Cuisine Course

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This isn’t Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; the menu here takes a more accessible and global approach to its offerings, rather than presenting food that’s cosplaying as alien grub.

Lift-Off!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The simulator experience begins with an elevator that gently takes you up to the station. Don’t worry, there are no thrill ride g’s that will make your tummy turn.

Goodbye, Earth

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

You see the state of Florida get smaller as you get closer to your table.

Space Garden

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

When you walk out of the elevator, you go through a hallway that conceptualizes what a fine dining space station could be like and how they’d grow produce for the meals.

The View

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

When you enter, the highest level of immersion is the massive viewport to Earth; depending on the time of day you visit, it reflects day or night. It’s really the centrepiece of the experience, but if you’re looking for a full-on ARG this is not the place.

Earth Horizon

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It’s definitely reminiscent of those retro-futuristic rotating restaurant concepts, like the one at LAX.

Floating in space

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Among the views are various space ships and people doing space walks, which aren’t a feature you can participate in.

Rare Sights, Rare Appetizers

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The selection of appetizers includes standards with a cosmic twist. Here’s the Neptuna Nicoise — we love a pun name.

Atmospheric Spirits

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The drinks also have some subtle yet effective theming, like the blue drink, the Planetary Punch — which did indeed pack a punch, and had some great dry ice smoke effects. The gold drink was magical in a different way.

Stargarita Surprise

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It changed colours!

Roasted Beet Salad

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The goat cheese was brûlée’d! Something to note: if you have dietary restrictions or allergies, Disney Parks dining locations are incredibly accommodating. A dedicated chef will come out to inquire about your needs in order to make sure you eat safely. Everything comes marked with paddles to differentiate from the regular food. It’s how food everywhere should be.

Video Preview of Space 220

Look at the experience above, which if you’re an immersive ARG enthusiast you’ll find more on the subtle side in interactivity, but the setting is still breathtaking. It’s like ARG lo-fi in space, with dining and not over the top theming. It’s honestly like taking a breather from how busy the parks are “down” on Earth.

The Presentation

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The salmon is delivered in a smoky dome.

This salmon plays it safe

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The smoke show of the miso glazed salmon is less galactic than I hoped, but if you want a well cooked meal that’s not too adventurous this hit that spot. You’re paying for something you’d actually eat in a more elevated form.

Cosmic Chocolate Cheesecake

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

I claim this chocolate cheesecake by the stake of my fellow allergy citizens. Again, mine’s slightly adjusted, but it’s just so nice to be included. It was almost too pretty to eat.

Overall, with the accommodations, drink options, and break from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks, this cosy slice of gateway immersive dining offers a sweet escape for a date or parents needing a kid break while at the parks.

Book a table at Space 220 here.

