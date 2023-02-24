Boost Mobile Is Pissed Optus Used the Word Boost (But Somehow Didn’t Notice All the Juice Bars)

Earlier this week, Optus announced ‘Internet and Mobile Boost’, which essentially allows customers to boost their NBN or mobile service for a pre-defined time at a fee. But now, Boost Mobile, a telco operating in Australia on the Telstra network, isn’t too happy with the name Optus ran with.

Allow me to sip on my Boost juice, snack on my Cadbury Boost bar, activate Sony’s Bass Boost feature on my headphones and run you through this one.

The Optus announcement is the latest initiative under its Live Network play.

Activated in-app, Internet Boost will cost $5 for a 24-hour NBN ‘boost’ (sorry, couldn’t think of a synonym that would work in this context) and Mobile Boost gives customers the chance to “prioritise their mobile data connection to achieve better connectivity” for $2 for an hour.

It’s a smart move from Optus – if I had far better NBN speeds for 24 hours I’d probably consider upping my plan – but alas, it’s not the deal itself that has caused a stir. It’s the name choice.

In a statement emailed out to media on Friday afternoon, Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton had some things to say.

“Just when I didn’t think Optus could embarrass themselves any further, they once again surprise us all. Earlier this week, Optus launched products under the BOOST brand which Boost Mobile considers must be a deliberate attempt to trade off our valuable BOOST brand and success,” he wrote.

“Boost Mobile has not authorised Optus to use our BOOST brand, and we are definitely not collaborating with Optus. Boost Mobile is focused on customer experience through great everyday value and access to the full Telstra network.”

There are a lot of comments that could be made here, but this is a serious issue – Adderton’s company has not only demanded that Optus stop using the word ‘boost’, but it has also sent Optus legal correspondence. That correspondence gives Optus until 5 pm today to respond and stop using that word in its marketing “otherwise legal proceedings will commence for trademark infringement”.

“Boost Mobile is a local, Australian-born success story which, over the last 22 years, has built a telco brand that is now globally recognised and respected,” Adderton’s statement continued.

“Our six different Australian trademarks, including the word BOOST, cannot be so easily traded off by an organisation scrambling to create relevancy with consumers.

“While no further comment will be made for now, what I can say is – watch this space.”

Optus’ statement to Gizmodo Australia on the matter is shade indeed.

“We have received a letter raising concerns on behalf of Boost Telecom,” a spokesperson said, despite the brand being called Boost Mobile.

“Optus is considering this, but does not consider that any customer could confuse Boost Telecom with Optus.”

I guess it would be a pointless exercise to list all of the brands with the word ‘mobile’ in them too, eh?

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this saga.

This article has been updated since it was first published.