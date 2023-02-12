New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Gives Us Even More Hope

Can he actually do it? Can James Gunn complete a cohesive, emotional trilogy of superhero films within the restraints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? He’s two-thirds of the way there and, with this latest look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like he may just achieve that.

Written and directed by Gunn in what’ll be his last Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release May 5. It once again follows the adventures of Guardians Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel), but now they’ve also got Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), in a story that involves Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Rocket’s past. Oh, and there’s that whole alternate Gamora (Zoe Saldana) thing too since she died and came back and… just check out the latest look here.

Get ready for one last ride.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by @JamesGunn. Only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/vaxQJ5AZI5 — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) February 12, 2023

Certainly, there’s a lot this film has to do, not to mention that for some of the cast (like Dave Bautista for instance), it could be their final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it because their characters die? Or are Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team going to be done with Guardians projects in the post-Gunn era? There’s certainly plenty of other Marvel heroes to go around.

Nevertheless, we’re anxiously awaiting to see what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has to offer and we’ll be seeing it very, very soon. The movie is out May 4.