Netflix Rings Up a Unique New Pokémon TV Series

Linda Codega

Published 9 hours ago: February 28, 2023 at 1:10 am -
Image: Netflix

The Pokémon Concierge, a new animated Pokémon television series, is currently under development at Netflix. Dwarf Studios is currently set to animate the series using stop motion animation.

Announced to celebrate Pokémon’s 27th anniversary today, the series will follow a young girl named Haru, who works at a hotel whose only customers are Pokémon.

The sedate nature of the teaser makes it seem like Haru’s concerns with Pokémon aren’t going to be the kind of fighting we usually see with the creatures. This hearkens back to some of the absurd anime premises that we’ve never quite seen from Pokémon before, which is a refreshing change of pace from the action/adventure franchise. Check out new teaser art for the series below, featuring Haru and a Psyduck.

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

It was previously reported in 2021 that Netflix and The Pokémon Company were collaborating on a live action series based on the franchise as part of a wider ranging deal with the streamer, but no news about such a possibility was revealed today.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for The Pokémon Concierge as and when we learn them

