Everything You Can Play on Netflix Games Right Now

Netflix Games have been around for some time now and the streaming service has steadily been expanding its list of titles available. If you’re unsure how gaming on Netflix works (or didn’t even realise it was a thing to begin with) we’re here to unpack it.
What is Netflix Games?
For a long time now Netflix has been our go-to for finding movies and TV shows to watch. Now the streamer has moved into mobile games as well.
Games are rolled into your existing Netflix subscription and appear inside the Netflix app on your mobile device. Netflix says there are no additional fees, ads or in-app purchases, so if you’re asked to fork out some dollars it’s probably a scam.
While the games will be played within the Netflix app you still need to download each one, like you would an app.
Games will also not be available on Kids’ profiles and a pin will be required for games if you’ve set one up.
What games are available on Netflix?
Netflix’s gaming library has grown to include a long list of different titles since the offering began in November 2021.
This includes:
- Tomb Raider Reloaded
- Dust & Neon
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
- Poinpy
- Relic Hunters: Rebels
- Rival Pirates
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
- Before Your Eyes
- Dragon Up
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Lucky Luna
- OXENFREE
- Scriptic: Crime Stories
- Stranger Things: 1984
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- This Is a True Story
- Twelve Minutes
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- Bowling Ballers
- Shooting Hoops
- Skies of Chaos
- Teeter (Up)
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan
- Card Blast
- Exploding Kittens
- Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade
- Heads Up!
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Knittens
- Krispee Street
- Puzzle Gods
- Shatter Remastered
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Wild Things: Animal Adventures
- Asphalt Xtreme
- Dungeon Dwarves
- Moonlighter
- Cats & Soup
- Country Friends
- Flutter Butterflies
- Immortality
- Spiritfarer
- SpongeBob: Get Cooking
- Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Wonderputt Forever
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Into the Breach
- Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Dominoes Cafe
- Mahjong Solitaire
- Solitaire
In a blog post, Netflix said it’s trying to cater to every kind of player:
Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.
No Squid Game yet and I’m still waiting for a Queen’s Gambit mobile game that will teach me how to win at chess, but c’est la vie.
Which devices can you use?
Currently, Netflix Games is only available on an Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later, or an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running iOS 15 or later.
You’ll also need an active Netflix subscription, an internet connection and enough storage space on your device to download the game and then you’re good to go.
