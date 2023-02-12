1 Million More Homes to Get NBN Upgrade, Here’s How to Check if You’re Eligible

The federal government last year came through with a pre-election promise to help NBN Co get through its FTTN to FTTP upgrade plan.

Back in March 2022, then-Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland promised a $3.2 billion investment, which included expanding full-fibre access for a further 1.5 million homes and businesses. And in October, NBN Co announced $2.4 billion was hitting its pockets.

The new investment enabled an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses currently served by Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to upgrade to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP). It followed news from earlier that month that NBN Co had finalised its list of who was receiving network upgrades across Australia, with an additional 300,000 premises eligible for the infrastructure boost.

Today, the company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Network has announced 1 million homes would be eligible for an NBN upgrade.

The company responsible for the NBN network is hoping to upgrade 10 million premises, or up to 90 per cent of its FTTN customers to FTTP ‘Home Ultrafast’ by the end of 2025.

New sites eligible for NBN upgrade

Announced on Monday, these are the latest sites to receive the NBN upgrade:

Suburbs in the Australian Capital Territory eligible for NBN upgrade: Ainslie*, Casey*, Dickson, Kingston*, Macgregor*, Monash, Yarralumla.

Suburbs in New South Wales eligible for NBN upgrade: Adamstown*, Adamstown Heights, Airds, Albury*, Alexandria*, Allambie Heights, Ashmont, Avalon Beach*, Avoca Beach, Bangalee*, Bar Beach*, Barnsley*, Barrack Heights*, Basin View*, Bathurst*, Belmont North*, Beresfield, Bilgola Plateau, Blackbutt*, Blackheath, Blayney, Blue Haven, Bolwarra Heights*, Bonnells Bay*, Booragul*, Bowral*, Bowraville*, Bradbury*, Broadmeadow, Budgewoi, Buff Point, Bundanoon, Bungendore, Calala*, Callala Bay, Callala Beach, Campbelltown*, Cardiff, Casino, Castle Hill*, Caves Beach*, Cessnock, Charlestown*, Chinderah*, Clyde*, Coledale*, Cooks Hill*, Coolangatta, Cooma, Coonabarabran, Cooranbong, Corowa*, Cowra*, Cringila*, Cronulla*, Crosslands*, Dalmeny, Darlinghurst*, Dee Why*, Denhams Beach*, Double Bay*, Dubbo, East Albury*, East Ballina*, East Tamworth, Eden, Edgeworth, Elderslie*, Eleebana*, Elermore Vale, Epping*, Erina*, Figtree*, Fingal Head*, Forbes, Forster*, Gateshead*, Gerroa*, Gilgandra, Gladesville*, Glen Innes, Glendale, Glenfield Park*, Glenmore Park*, Glenroy, Gorokan*, Goulburn*, Grafton, Granville*, Griffith*, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Gwynneville*, Halekulani, Hamilton*, Harrington, Haywards Bay*, Helensburgh*, Hillsborough, Hillvue*, Hinchinbrook*, Holmesville*, Homebush West*, Hunters Hill*, Islington*, Jamisontown*, Jerrabomberra*, Jindabyne, Kanwal*, Kariong, Katoomba*, Keiraville*, Kelso*, Kensington*, Killingworth*, Kincumber*, Kings Langley*, Kingscliff*, Kingsford*, Kirrawee, Kooringal*, Kotara, Kurri Kurri, Lakelands*, Lambton*, Laurieton, Lavington*, Leura, Lisarow, Lithgow*, Long Beach*, Macksville*, Macquarie Hills, Maianbar*, Maitland, Maloneys Beach*, Mannering Park, Marmong Point*, Maryland*, Medowie, Merewether*, Merimbula, Middleton Grange*, Mitchell, Mittagong, Mollymook, Mollymook Beach, Montefiores*, Moree*, Moss Vale, Mount Austin, Mount Hutton, Mount Kembla*, Mount Warrigal, Mudgee*, Murwillumbah, Nambucca Heads, Narara*, Narrabri, Narrandera, Narrawallee, New Lambton*, Niagara Park, Norah Head*, North Albury*, North Batemans Bay*, North Kellyville*, North Lambton, North Manly*, North Nowra*, North Tamworth, Nowra*, Oak Flats*, Old Erowal Bay*, Orange*, Ourimbah, Oxley Vale, Parklea*, Picton, Port Kembla*, Port Macquarie*, Primbee*, Quakers Hill*, Raymond Terrace*, Rhodes*, Rozelle*, Ruse*, Rutherford*, San Remo, Sanctuary Point*, Scone, Shell Cove*, Shoalhaven Heads*, Shortland, Singleton, Skennars Head*, Smithfield*, South Albury*, South Bathurst, South Grafton, South Nowra*, South Tamworth, South Turramurra*, South West Rocks, Speers Point, Spring Farm*, St Helens Park*, Stockton, Sunshine Bay*, Surfside*, Surry Hills, Sussex Inlet, Swansea, Tahmoor, Telarah, Terranora*, Terrigal*, Thirlmere, Thirroul*, Thornton*, Thurgoona*, Tuggerah*, Tuggerawong*, Tumut, Tweed Heads South*, Ulladulla*, Umina Beach*, Valentine, Wadalba*, Wagga Wagga*, Waitara*, Wallabi Point*, Wallsend, Wangi Wangi, Warners Bay*, Warrawong*, Watanobbi*, Wauchope*, Wentworth Falls, West Albury, West Bathurst*, West Kempsey, West Tamworth*, West Wallsend*, West Wyalong, Wetherill Park*, Whitebridge, Windale, Windradyne*, Wollongbar*, Wollstonecraft*, Wombarra*, Woodcroft*, Woolwich*, Woronora Heights, Wyee, Wyoming*, Wyongah, Yamba*, Yass, Young.

Suburbs in Victoria eligible for NBN upgrade: Anglesea*, Apollo Bay, Attwood*, Bairnsdale*, Ballan, Baranduda*, Beaconsfield Upper*, Bell Park*, Bell Post Hill, Belmont*, Benalla, Bendigo#, Blind Bight*, Botanic Ridge*, Bright*, Broadford, Cairnlea, Camperdown, Cannons Creek*, Cape Paterson*, Cape Woolamai#, Capel Sound*, Castlemaine*, Clifton Springs, Cobram*, Cohuna, Colac, Connewarre*, Corio*, Craigieburn*, Dalyston*, Daylesford, Diamond Creek*, Dromana*, Drouin, Drysdale*, East Bairnsdale, East Bendigo*, Eastwood*, Echuca*, Eltham*, Flora Hill#, Geelong*, Gisborne, Golden Square*, Hamilton, Hamlyn Heights*, Hastings, Healesville*, Heathcote Junction*, Herne Hill*, Highett*, Horsham, Hurstbridge, Indented Head, Inverloch*, Jan Juc, Keysborough*, Kialla*, Kilmore, Kyabram, Lake Gardens*, Lake Wendouree*, Lang Lang*, Launching Place, Leneva*, Leongatha, Loch Sport, Long Gully, Lovely Banks*, Lucknow, Manifold Heights*, Mildura, Moe*, Mornington*, Morwell, Mount Martha*, Narre Warren North*, Newtown, Norlane*, North Bendigo*, North Melbourne*, North Shore*, Paynesville, Point Lonsdale, Port Fairy, Portarlington, Portland#, Portsea, Quarry Hill, Redan*, Research*, Rhyll*, Riddells Creek, Rockbank*, Romsey, Rosebud*, Rye, Safety Beach*, Sale*, Seville, Seville East, Silverleaves*, Smiths Beach, Somers, Sorrento, South Dudley*, South Geelong*, South Morang, Spring Gully*, St. Albans Park*, St Leonards, Strathfieldsaye, Sunbury*, Sunderland Bay*, Sunset Strip*, Sunshine West*, Surf Beach, Swan Hill, Tooradin*, Tootgarook, Torquay*, Trafalgar, Traralgon*, Traralgon East*, Tyabb, Venus Bay, Wallan*, Wandana Heights*, Wandong*, Wangaratta*, Warburton, Warneet*, Warragul*, Warrnambool*, Wendouree*, West Wodonga*, Whittlesea, Wimbledon Heights*, Wodonga*, Wonthaggi*, Woori Yallock*, Wy Yung, Yarra Junction, Yarragon*, Yarram, Yarrawonga*.

Suburbs in Queensland eligible for NBN upgrade: Agnes Water, Airlie Beach*, Allenstown, Atherton, Avenell Heights, Ayr, Bahrs Scrub*, Barlows Hill*, Beaudesert*, Beerwah*, Bellbowrie*, Belvedere, Berserker*, Bilinga*, Birtinya*, Black River, Blackwater, Bongaree*, Bonogin, Bowen, Boyne Island, Bray Park, Brendale*, Bucasia*, Buderim*, Bundaberg Central, Bundaberg East, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Burleigh Heads*, Burleigh Waters*, Burpengary*, Burpengary East*, Burrum Heads*, Caboolture*, Caloundra*, Caloundra West*, Camira*, Cannon Hill, Cannonvale*, Capalaba*, Carseldine*, Chinchilla, Clermont, Clinton*, Collingwood Park*, Condon*, Cooee Bay*, Coolum Beach*, Cooroy, Cooya Beach*, Cornubia, Crestmead*, Currumbin Waters*, Dalby, Darling Heights*, Darra, Deception Bay*, Deeragun*, Dicky Beach*, Diddillibah*, Doolandella*, Drayton*, Dundowran Beach*, Durack*, Dysart, Eatons Hill, Emerald*, Everton Hills, Flagstone, Frenchville*, Gatton*, Gladstone Central*, Glass House Mountains, Gleneagle*, Glenvale*, Goondi Bend*, Gordonvale, Greenbank, Gympie*, Harristown*, Highfields, Ingham, Innisfail, Jacobs Well*, Jensen, Jimboomba, Jones Hill*, Jubilee Pocket*, Karalee, Karana Downs, Kawana, Kawungan*, Kearneys Spring*, Kedron*, Kelso, Kepnock, Kin Kora, Kingaroy, Koongal, Labrador*, Laidley*, Landsborough, Lawnton*, Logan Reserve*, Logan Village*, Loganholme*, Lowood, Machans Beach*, Main Beach*, Maleny*, Mareeba, Marian*, Maroochydore*, Maryborough, Millbank*, Mirani*, Moffat Beach*, Moranbah*, Morayfield*, Mossman, Mount Cotton*, Mount Warren Park*, Mudgeeraba*, Nambour*, Narangba*, Newtown*, Noosaville*, Norman Gardens*, North Ipswich, North Mackay*, Norville, Oakey*, Oxley*, Paradise Point*, Park Avenue, Petrie, Pialba*, Pimpama*, Pine Mountain*, Point Vernon, Rainbow Beach, Rasmussen*, Redbank*, Redlynch*, Reedy Creek*, Robertson*, Rockhampton City*, Rockville, Roma, Rosewood*, Rosslyn*, Rural View, Sarina, Scarness, Shelly Beach*, Slacks Creek*, Slade Point, Smithfield*, South Gladstone, South Toowoomba*, Southport*, Southside, Springfield*, Steiglitz*, Sunnybank*, Svensson Heights, Tamborine Mountain, Tannum Sands, Tewantin*, Thabeban, The Gap*, The Range, Tin Can Bay, Torquay, Trinity Park*, Tully, Upper Caboolture, Upper Coomera*, Urangan*, Urraween*, Wakerley*, Walkerston, Walkervale, Wandal, Wangan*, Warner*, Warwick, Waterford*, Whitfield*, Wilsonton*, Wilsonton Heights*, Wondunna*, Woodgate, Woorim, Wulguru, Yamanto*, Yaroomba*, Yeppoon, Zilzie.

Suburbs in Nothern Territory eligible for NBN upgrade: Araluen*, Braitling, Ciccone*, East Side*, Gillen*, Larapinta*, Mount Johns*, Sadadeen*, The Gap*.

Suburbs in South Australia eligible for NBN upgrade: Aberfoyle Park*, Adelaide*, Albert Park, Angle Vale*, Balaklava, Beaumont, Belair, Bellevue Heights, Beverley*, Blackwood, Blair Athol, Blakeview*, Bridgewater, Brooklyn Park*, Cheltenham*, Christie Downs, Christies Beach, Clare, Clearview*, Coromandel Valley, Craigmore*, Davoren Park*, Elizabeth Downs*, Elizabeth North, Elizabeth South, Enfield, Evanston Park, Findon*, Flagstaff Hill, Gawler South, Goolwa, Goolwa Beach, Gulfview Heights, Hackham, Hackham West, Hallett Cove, Happy Valley*, Hawthorn*, Hawthorndene, Hazelwood Park, Huntfield Heights, Kilburn, Largs Bay*, Largs North*, Linden Park*, Marion*, Moonta Bay, Morphett Vale*, Morphettville*, Mount Barker*, Mount Gambier, Munno Para*, Myrtle Bank*, Noarlunga Downs, North Haven*,O’Halloran Hill, Old Reynella*, Ottoway*, Para Hills West*, Pasadena*, Penfield*, Pennington*, Plympton Park*, Pooraka*, Port Adelaide*, Port Lincoln, Port Noarlunga, Queenstown*, Renmark, Reynella, Reynella East, Risdon Park, Rosewater*, Roxby Downs, Royal Park, Salisbury, Salisbury Heights*, Seaton*, Sheidow Park*, Smithfield Plains, South Plympton*, St Marys*, Tanunda, Taperoo, Walkley Heights, West Lakes*, Willaston*, Woodcroft*, Woodville Park*, Woodville South*.

Suburbs in Western Australia eligible for NBN upgrade: Albany, Alfred Cove*, Armadale*, Ascot*, Ashfield, Attadale*, Australind*, Aveley*, Baldivis*, Banjup*, Bassendean*, Bayswater*, Beaconsfield*, Bedford*, Beechboro*, Belmont*, Bertram, Bibra Lake, Boulder, Broadwater, Bunbury, Burns Beach, Busselton, Byford*, Camillo*, Carey Park, Clarkson*, Collie, Coolbellup, Cooloongup*, Currambine*, Dalyellup, Denmark, Duncraig*, Dunsborough, East Bunbury, Eaton*, Eden Hill, Ellenbrook*, Embleton*, Falcon, Ferndale, Forrestdale*, Forrestfield*, Fremantle*, Geographe, Girrawheen*, Glen Iris, Glendalough*, Gosnells*, Greenwood, Guildford*, Gwelup*, Halls Head*, High Wycombe*, Hillman*, Hocking*, Jane Brook*, Joondalup*, Kalamunda, Kalgoorlie, Kardinya*, Karrinyup*, Kelmscott, Kiara*, Lakelands*, Landsdale*, Lesmurdie, Lockridge, Lynwood, Maida Vale, Malaga, Manjimup, Margaret River, Marmion*, Martin*, Mckail, Melville*, Menora*, Middle Swan, Midvale, Mindarie*, Mira Mar, Morley*, Mount Claremont*, Mount Nasura, Myaree*, Northam, O’Connor*, Orana, Orelia*, Parkwood*, Parmelia*, Piara Waters*, Port Denison, Quinns Rocks, Riverton*, Rockingham*, Roleystone, Safety Bay*, Secret Harbour, Seville Grove*, Shoalwater*, Sorrento*, South Bunbury, South Kalgoorlie, Spearwood*, Spencer Park, Success*, Swan View*, Tapping*, The Vines, Two Rocks, Waikiki*, Wannanup*, Wanneroo*, Warnbro, Waroona, Wellard, West Busselton*, White Gum Valley*, Willagee*, Willetton*, Withers, Woodlands*, Yakamia, Yanchep.

Suburbs in Tasmania eligible for NBN upgrade: Berriedale, Burnie, Chigwell*, Claremont*, Devonport*, Evandale*, Grindelwald*, Hawley Beach*, Huonville, Latrobe, Longford*, Margate*, New Norfolk, Park Grove*, Penguin, Perth, Port Sorell*, Scamander*, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone.

*Indicates identification of additional footprint in suburbs and towns previously announced.

“Full fibre connection to the NBN network offers customers access to the higher speed tiers, which delivers a better, more reliable internet experience for homes and businesses,” NBN Co wrote in a press release.

With the program now expanded, customers in many more suburbs can now nominate their premises for an upgrade by placing an order for one through a participating internet retailer, for a plan on NBN Home Fast or higher, provided they live in one of the eligible locations.

You can see if you’re eligible by searching through the upgrade page on the NBN website.

Let’s just break this down really quickly, because this is a little confusing. If you live in one of the areas on NBN Co’s list for potential network upgrades, and you want a faster internet speed, all you need to do is sign up on an NBN 100 plan or higher. At the moment, these upgrades are limited to FTTN customers.

The participating internet provider (companies like Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Superloop, for example) then handles the order and will organise the upgrade for you.

These upgrades are pretty significant for FTTN customers, which are currently serviced by what’s considered to be the slowest type of fixed-line NBN. It’s not as fast as FTTP or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) which are able to reach speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

“When eligible customers order a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier, we will replace the existing copper lead-in with a fibre lead-in,” NBN Co said.

“So far, we have identified the suburbs and towns across Australia where customers living and working in around 3 million premises currently served by NBN Fibre to the Node will be able to access full fibre upgrades by the end of 2025,” NBN Co chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer added.

This article has been updated since it was first published.