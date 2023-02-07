U.S. Navy Releases Up-Close Pics of Chinese Spy Balloon Retrieval

Last week, an unidentified object appeared 18,288.00 m above the ground in Montana. Originating from China, the balloon gave all the appearance of being a spying aircraft.

China’s foreign ministry insisted that the balloon was not meant for spying and surveillance but rather for meteorological observation. Chinese officials called it a “civilian airship” that had strayed far from its original course. The Pentagon rejected China’s explanation, much to the consternation of its Chinese counterparts, though U.S. Defence Department officials took care to say they believed the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the balloon were limited. Washington freaked out. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a long-planned trip to China amid the fuss over the balloon. A second balloon appeared over Latin America in later days, which China admitted belonged to its government as well.

The not-a-spy balloon measured some 60.96 m tall and carried a payload estimated to be the width of three buses. Navy jets shot down the balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday and retrieved it from the same waters the next day. Some of the balloon’s payload sank and was retrieved by divers and underwater drones. The balloon had been equipped with self-destruction explosives, according to Navy officials, though none were found during the recovery. There are no plans to return the aircraft’s parts to China.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Navy released dramatic pictures of sailors retrieving the balloon from the ocean. Click through to see how the mission went down.

Navy officers prepare for the retrieval of the balloon

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

A helicopter flies over the debris field where the balloon was shot down

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

A Navy officer surveys the debris left behind by the downed balloon

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

Navy officers begin to retrieve the balloon

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

The balloon is big!

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

Sailors successfully recover the balloon

Photo: US Navy via AP, AP

And bring it to a Navy base for analysis