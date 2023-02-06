Here’s What Tesla, Mitsubishi and More Had To Say in Their National Electric Vehicle Strategy Submissions

The federal government has published 448 submissions to the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, from anonymous comments to statements from large companies like Mitsubishi and Tesla Australia.

The overwhelming notion of the submissions appear to be supportive, with many calling for strong fuel efficiency standards.

But there are also some interesting takeaways in the submissions, including new ideas for elements of the strategy and statements made by some companies.

Let’s dive into some particularly interesting responses.

The National EV Strategy submissions have now been published. While the best in class goes to the obvious candidate, it's great to see so many well considered responses pushing for greater EV uptake in Australia.https://t.co/mvKOdm1VfU pic.twitter.com/VkU8aDz5Wi — Behyad Jafari ⚡🚘 (@BJafari) February 3, 2023

Tesla Australia

Let’s start with what Tesla Australia had to say in its submission.

The company wrote that a massive 75 per cent of the lithium and 40 per cent of the nickel in Tesla’s lithium-ion batteries around the world come from Australia, and that global decarbonisation of transport cannot be achieved unless Australian governments work with industries to expedite projects and mobilise capital, referring to the country’s massive lithium reserves.

The EV giant would like to see Australia increase the supply of minerals. Ideally, Tesla would like to see more of the supply chain captured within Australia, in particular the refining of lithium and the building of batteries, instead of sending the lithium overseas for it to be developed.

Additionally, the company offered some interesting insights into fuel efficiency standards, which it of course supports.

“Australian motorists now spend over $5,000 on petrol each year on average, up to 30 per cent more than they would have if vehicle CO2 standards had been enacted in previous parliaments,” Tesla’s submission reads.

“Australia is a decade behind other countries on reducing carbon pollution from transport, which puts increased pressure on other sectors to decarbonise.”

Tesla would also like to see a stronger focus on fleet decarbonisation and charging infrastructure, underscoring that charging infrastructure is particularly susceptible to software and hardware issues, eroding public trust (something that I absolutely agree with).

Mitsubishi Motors Australia

Let’s move onto one of the legacy auto companies that submitted a paper to the National Electric Vehicles Strategy — Mitsubishi Motors Australia.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia is supportive of an EV strategy, however, it would like to see some love for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Mitsubishi is yet to release a mass-market electric vehicle, and last year released a PHEV (which we reviewed).

“In order to deliver the best overall outcome it is important to ensure that policy, incentive and investment decision should apply in an equitable fashion to all Electric Vehicle technologies, including PHEVs, capable of delivering zero-emission driving for a period of time,” Mitsubishi Motors Australia CEO Shaun Westcott wrote in the submission.

“Mitsubishi Motors commends the Australian Government for their recognition of the role which Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles can play as zero-emission vehicles, given their increasing battery range, ability to leverage existing electricity supply networks for charging (e.g. home network) and purchase price.”

There also wasn’t any mention of fuel efficiency standards in Mitsubishi’s submission, however, the company would like to see support for biofuels and synthetic fuels as potential decarbonisation solutions.

Mitsubishi has long been dragging its feet on electrification, so the points made in its submission aren’t particularly surprising.

Electric Vehicle Council of Australia

Let’s move on to the Electric Vehicle Council of Australia. We’ve long relied on the Electric Vehicle Council of Australia for statistics and research on Aussie EV uptake.

In the submission, the Council elaborates on the part PHEVs could play in a transition to electric vehicles.

“PHEVs can play an important role in the short-term as a transitionary technology for those vehicle segments where fit-for-purpose BEVs are not yet available, or where public charging infrastructure is not yet adequate,” the Council wrote.

“PHEVs that are not regularly charged do not significantly reduce emissions and therefore should not be actively supported.”

The Council also notes the importance of fuel efficiency standards, claiming that they’re the number one barrier to transport electrification in Australia today.

The Council would like to see:

By 2025, 100 light-vehicle electric car models should be available in Australia;

A fuel efficiency target of less than 60 grams of CO2 per kilometre for new light vehicles by 2030;

One million EVs on Australian roads by 2027 (in line with the wishes of more than 100 companies in October);

By 2030, 60 per cent of new car sales should be electric;

Multi-bay charging stations every 70km on arterial roads and multi-bay chargers every 5km in urban areas;

At least one domestic manufacturer of EVs using Aussie-made batteries;

By 2040, 25 per cent of all new vehicles should be manufactured locally.

Just a small shopping list.

Evie Networks

It’s all well and good to expect ready access to fast chargers across Australia, but what might a charging network operator have to say about the National Electric Vehicle Strategy? Well, Evie (one of Australia’s major charging network operators) has a few points.

Firstly, of course, Evie sees fuel efficiency standards as a high priority, that would bring Australia “into line” with major trading partners and the key overseas markets producing EVs, as written out in the submission.

the company also believes that government fleets should be electrified rapidly (to support a growing second-hand market), support for rolling out fast chargers and support for high electricity costs for EV charging networks.

That last one is particularly important for a company like Evie.

“The current inappropriate electricity tariff structures being applied to EV Charging infrastructure operators that contain high Demand Charges, and result in very high electricity costs,” the submission reads.

Page 12 of the submission goes into great detail about this, as does our interview with Evie’s CEO, but the gist of it is that EV charging networks are spending far too much on energy tariffs to supply energy. The company would like to see specific tariffs adopted for the EV charging industry, to make electricity costs fair.

Blind Citizens Australia

I think one of the best ideas came from Blind Citizens Australia’s submission (as noted by AAP). The organisation would like to see electric vehicles in Australia adopt a passive sound at lower speeds, to make it safer for people who are blind to cross roads.

“Historically, the sounds emitted by road traffic have enabled pedestrians who are blind or vision impaired to travel with relative safety and independence when crossing roads and using footpaths,” the organisation wrote in its submission.

This submission underscores the importance of opening policy considerations up to organisations and the public, particularly to gather responses from groups that may or may not be industry stakeholders. It makes perfect sense for low-speed neighbourhoods, mixed pedestrian areas and in busy car parks. Pedestrian safety is absolutely something that should be considered.

And that’s just a taste

That’s just five submissions of the 448 published responses, which you can read on the Consultation Hub website. Other respondents include BP, Ford, Toyota, and of course, organisations like Towards Zero Emissions and the Tesla Owners Club of Australia.