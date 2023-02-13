Monash University Now Allows Students to Unlock Buildings With Their Phone

As someone who doesn’t carry a handbag, pocket real estate (if there are pockets at all) is very limited, that’s why I put as much as I can on my phone – licence, bank cards, Medicare. I’ve often mused about the ability to convert the front door of my rental to something NFC-based, even the swipe pass I have for the work office. One Aussie university clearly understands this bugbear.

Today, Monash announced it’s allowing staff and students to add a pass to their phone that would give them access to classrooms, common rooms and the like.

It’s called the M-Pass and it uses the phone’s in-built near-field communication (NFC) tech.

If you’re unfamiliar, NFC is a short-range wireless technology that allows your phone to act as a transit pass or credit card. On an Apple device such as an iPhone or Apple Watch, this will allow you to use your phone wherever cards with NFC (ie bank card) would work – think how you use PayPass or PayWave at Woolies with your bank card on an Eftpos machine.

The digital M-Pass allows students and staff to add their student ID card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and complete any action that would have previously required a physical ID card.

It’s pretty straightforward: once added to your phone, the pass would see you tap your phone where you’d usually tap your card.

“Our students and staff are hungry for this type of easy, convenient technology that also offers greater flexibility, a more secure experience, and aligns to our aspirations to be net zero by reducing plastic waste,” Monash University director of Digital and Monash Connect digital Josh Teichman said.

“It sets up Monash to innovate further across the campus ecosystem.”

According to Apple, this technology has so far only previously been rolled out at educational institutions in the U.S. and Canada and it’s great to see Monash leveraging tech that’s already available in a phone to make life easier for students.