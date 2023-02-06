Matthew McConaughey Brings His Drawl to Netflix’s Agent Elvis Animated Series

Austin Butler and his carefully cultivated Elvis accent may still be angling for Oscar gold, but Netflix’s secret-agent spin on the King has just nabbed Matthew McConaughey as its hip-swivelling, high-kicking lead. The first teaser for Agent Elvis is here, and, well… is McConaughey just kind of doing his own voice here?

Whatever the case, Agent Elvis — co-created by John Eddie (also co-showrunner and writer) and Priscilla Presley (you know who she is) — with Mike Arnold as showrunner and head writer, looks decently amusing. McConaughey, along with that trio and others, is one of the show’s executive producers; as is inescapably obvious, he’ll voice the main character, per a Netflix press release: “Global superstar by day, arse-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency ‘TCB’ as Agent Elvis.” No word on who’ll voice Nixon or that monkey sidekick… or if McConaughey will be doing any singing as part of his role.

Fans know, of course, what TCB stands for (taking care of business, baby!). Here’s the official description of the series: “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock And Roll.” The show is the first adult animated release from Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and is produced alongside Authentic Brands Group and the prolific Titmouse, whose recent works include Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina and Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks, though Agent Elvis looks to bear more than a passing resemblance to Adult Swim’s The Venture Bros., another of the studio’s projects.

Agent Elvis arrives in March on Netflix.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.