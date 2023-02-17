M3GAN’s Hom3 R3l3as3 Includ3s an Unrat3d Cut

M3gan, th3 surpris3 hit of — ahem, sorry. Let me start over. M3gan, the surprise hit of 2022, has long been said to have had a more adult director’s cut than its PG-13 theatrical release entailed. Now, not only do we have confirmation it exists, but it’s coming your way as an extra feature (literally, in this case!) on M3gan’s hom3 vid3o r3l — god, sorry — on M3gan’s home video release.

The unrated cut, which screenwriter Akela Cooper assures features M3gan achieving a much higher body count than what was seen originally, will be available to all purchasers of the movie, whether digitally or on physical media. The other extras include:

A New Vision of Horror — Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3gan was created, including the initial idea, through production under the leadership of director Gerard Johnstone

Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3gan was created, including the initial idea, through production under the leadership of director Gerard Johnstone Bringing Life to M3gan — See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3gan as real as possible

See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3gan as real as possible Getting Hacked — A behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths

M3gan b3com3s availabl3 digitally on F3bruary 24, just next w33k, and arriv3s on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21. Although I b3t th3 movi3 will also still b3 in th3at3rs wh3n OH GOD DAMMIT

