Liam Neeson Has No Interest in Star Wars’ Spinoff Phase

Star Wars has always been a commercial brand from the start, but you could really start to feel that over the last few years. Between spinoffs focused on Boba Fett and Obi-Wan, the incoming one for Ahsoka Tano, and a spinoff originally meant for Cara Dune, the franchise has an obsession with shedding as much light on its key players as possible. And the question isn’t really if this’ll continue, but what character will get the treatment next.

Liam Neeson wants no part of this, however. While on What Happens Live, the actor was asked if he’d ever come back to do a spinoff as Qui-Gon Jinn, his Jedi master from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace who found a young Anakin Skywalker and whose death served as the kickoff for several events during the prequel era. Neeson had no problems shooting those possibilities down, and decried that there was “so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away some of the mystery and magic in a weird way.”

Previously, Neeson came back to play Qui-Gon a handful of times post-Phantom, including brief voice cameos in two of the live-action films. He’s had more substantial returns with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he also voiced the adult version of the character in the recent anthology series Tales of the Jedi (his son, Micheál Richardson, voiced the young Qui-Gon). Before those, he voiced Qui-Gon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars; once in the “Mortis” trilogy, and again during season six’s final run of episodes.

The actor isn’t entirely wrong when he says that spinoffs have diluted some of the fun out of the larger franchise. It’s a problem that all series eventually face when they decide to expand, and it’s probably why Disney is starting to show some restraint in regards to it and Marvel’s output.

