Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Still in the Works Despite DC Shakeup

Will I ever truly understand why I love Constantine (2005) so much? No. But this was a weird time for a lot of comic films, nestled in between awkward, over-CGI’d family films like Hulk and rated-R weirdness like Blade and Blade 2. Something about Constantine, which merged a hardboiled detective story and an eternal war between heaven and hell lodged itself into my grey matter and never let go. Anyway, we’re still getting that sequel, thank goodness. Spoilers, it’s time to go to hell.

Constantine 2

Contrary to recent rumours, Entertainment Weekly confirms Keanu Reeves’ Constantine sequel “is still happening” at Warner Bros. despite not being part of James Gunn’s currently outlined plan for the DCU.

Locked

Anthony Hopkins and Glenn Powell are attached to star in Locked, an English-language remake of the Argentinian thriller 4X4 (trailer here) from director David Yarovesky and writer Michael Arlen Ross and producer Sam Raimi. Like the original, the story focuses on “a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realise that he’s stumbled into a complex and deadly trap set by a mysterious figure.”

[Deadline]

The Red Triangle

Deadline reports Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged) is attached to direct The Red Triangle, a brand-new killer shark movie in which “a massive, floating, fully stocked cruise ship resort with thousands of passengers begins to sink” in titular Red Triangle, “the site of almost half of all recorded great white shark attacks in the United States.”

Azrael

Deadline also has our first look at Samara Weaving in Azrael, the upcoming action-horror film from director Evan Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and writer Simon Barrett (The Guest, You’re Next) set “in a world in which no one speaks.” In the film, “a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman who has escaped imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael (Samara Weaving) is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness – but she has other ideas.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the EFM, Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall’s Mossbank is launching international sales on action-horror film ‘Azrael,’ starring Samara Weaving. CAA Media Finance and UTA will co-rep domestic https://t.co/gKA0nOYvwQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 7, 2023

Madame Web

During a recent appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast (via ComicBook) Emma Roberts revealed her mysterious Madame Web character is “not a superhero.”

What I can tell you is I’m not a superhero. Some people may think she’s a superhero but not… like I don’t have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott’s anxious about the influence Hank and Janet have had on his daughter Cassie in two new clips from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Don’t Suck

A vampire tries his hand at stand-up comedy in the trailer for Don’t Suck, starring Jamie Kennedy, Matt Rife, Russell Peters, and Ellen Hollman.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

Deadline reports Abbott Elementary stars Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson will lend their voices to Hawkman and Hawkgirl in this Thursday’s Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special.

La Brea

Spoiler TV has synopses for “The Wedding” and “The Swarm,” the 11th and 12th episodes of La Brea’s second season.

The Wedding 02/21/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) When the Clearing and Fort unite to celebrate the union of Ty and Paara, the invitation of a controversial guest threatens to upend the festivities. Lucas offers Veronica an unexpected strategy to unravel her captor’s odd connection to 10,000 BC.