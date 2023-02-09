James Gunn and Zack Snyder Talked, Everybody Panic (Nobody Panic)

Tweet anything about James Gunn or DC Films and you’ll see it. Passionate fans fed up that the DC films Zack Snyder helped usher in over the past decade are being all but forgotten. “Restore the Snyder Verse” is one battle cry. “Fire James Gunn” is another. And a third was so ridiculous, it made Gunn publically reveal that he and Snyder have spoken and there’s nothing but good vibes there.

Replying to a tweet that was just a photo of Swamp Thing, a fan tweeted a hashtag that reads “Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix.” Which is, objectively, hilarious. So much so that Gunn replied, “I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

What did they talk about, another fan asked? “He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now,” Gunn replied.

So here are the bullet points:

James Gunn and Zack Snyder talked.

Snyder told Gunn that he supported Gunn’s choices.

Snyder is happy doing his own thing at the moment (which is Rebel Moon)

Gunn has spoken to Netflix about “other stuff.”

Honestly, I’m most intrigued by that last part. Gunn and his partner Peter Safran were very clear that the new shows they plan on working on will all be for HBO Max. Could Netflix get some Elseworlds things? Is it an international deal? That’s much more interesting than two filmmakers who, don’t forget, worked together 20 years ago on the remake of Dawn of the Dead (Snyder directed, Gunn wrote) talking about their future projects.

As for Snyder world building, Army of the Dead is still a world that’s on the table for him, but the next big thing is Rebel Moon, out this winter on Netflix. It’s basically Zack Snyder’s Star Wars.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.