I Know What You Did Last Summer Gets New Sequel With Original Cast

In 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character famously screamed, “What are you waiting for, huh?” Well, if she was talking to Hollywood, they were waiting for precedent. And now, now that they have it, the character and franchise are ready for a big-screen comeback.

Deadline reports that, after the successful reinvention of Scream, Sony is in the process of making a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film will mirror Scream (and Star Wars and Ghostbusters and on and on) by bringing back characters from the original film and passing the torch to new ones. In this case, the characters are the ones played by Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who survived the original two films. (It was followed by a third film and an Amazon streaming show.)

The new film will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi — but, more importantly, wrote and directed Netflix’s 2022 film Do Revenge, which paid homage to teen films of the 1990s. Robinson pitched the new idea for this franchise but will leave the script duties to Leah McKendrick. Prinze and Love Hewitt agreed to come back after hearing the pitch.

I Know What You Did Last Summer followed a group of teens (also including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillipe) who accidentally kill a man (or think they kill a man) in a car accident. They cover it up, but the man returns hoping for revenge, with a big, bloody hook. It’s unclear at the moment specifically how this sequel will incorporate the events of the original and its sequel (or if the direct-to-DVD third film will count), but Robinson has certainly proven herself a fan of the time period and genre these films exist in. So we’d imagine this is all figured out and could be as slick and smart as either the new Scream, or the awesome Do Revenge.

