These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On

Steve DaSilva

Image: Royal Caribbean

The world is full of some massive boats, including Jeff Bezos’ $727 million yacht that has finally made it to the open sea. But what are the biggest ships you can actually purchase a ticket to cruise on?

Here are the top fifteen, though eventually soon, the Icon of the Seas will be the biggest cruise ship in the world.

Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas

  • Length: 362.10 m
  • Width: 64.01 m
  • Weight: 236,857 gross tons
  • Speed: 22 knots
  • Guests: 6,988
  • Features: 18 decks, eight “neighbourhoods,” nine restaurants, climbing walls, arcade, Wonder Playscape, and more

The Wonder of the Seas is the current Biggest Boat in the world. It’s actually even longer than the Global Dream II, measuring in at 362.10 m from bow to stern, and it’s very wide at 64.01 m. These are boat words, you see.

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Royal Carribean
  • Length: 362.10 m
  • Width: 65.53 m
  • Weight: 228,081 gross tons
  • Speed: 22 knots
  • Guests: 6,680
  • Features: 18 decks, seven “neighbourhoods,” four pools, 23 restaurants, 42 bars, robotic bartenders, water park, arcade, rock climbing

Royal Caribbean is really creative with its names. Everything is “of the Seas,” preceded by a seemingly random noun that sounds Nice. Yeah, I don’t get it either.

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Royal Carribean
  • Length: 362.10 m
  • Width: 65.53 m
  • Weight: 226,963 gross tons
  • Speed: 25 knots
  • Guests: 6,687
  • Features: 18 decks, eight dining venues, nine specialty restaurants, waterslides, water parks, multiple neighbourhoods

Hey guess what: It’s another Of The Seas. Royal Caribbean really likes big boats, apparently, like you all do.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Royal Carribean
  • Length: 361.80 m
  • Width: 65.53 m
  • Weight: 225,282 gross tons
  • Speed: 22.6 knots
  • Guests: 5,492
  • Features: 18 decks, seven neighbourhoods, four pools, 10 whirlpools, 24 dining venues, a water park, a zip line, ice skating rink, and more

Has the allure of these big boats drawn you in?

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Royal Carribean
  • Length: 361.80 m
  • Width: 46.94 m
  • Weight: 220,000 gross tons
  • Speed: 24.5 knots
  • Guests: 5,606 guests
  • Features: 16 decks, water slides, sports bar, arcade, seven neighbourhoods, video walls, and more

OK, how can you have an oasis in the sea? An oasis is a body of water in the desert, a watering hole of sorts. Seas, notably, have water. You see where I’m going with this.

MSC World Europa

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: MSC Cruises
  • Length: 332.84 m
  • Width: 46.94 m
  • Weight: 205,700 gross tons
  • Speed: 23 knots
  • Guests: 6,774
  • Features: Themed districts, adult-only pool, bumper cars, waterparks, entertainment venues, 12 restaurants, and more

Oh hey, this one’s not a Royal Caribbean Of The Seas! Instead, it’s both Europe and The World, which is admittedly how many people in the U.S. and Western Europe see the globe.

Costa Smeralda

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Costa Cruises
  • Length: 337.11 m
  • Width: 42.06 m
  • Weight: 185,000 gross tons
  • Speed: 21.5 knots
  • Guests: 6,554
  • Features: 11 restaurants, 19 bars, 19 pools and hot tubs, a water park, a spa, and piazzas

OK, wait, can we go back to the Of The Seas names? “Smerelda” feels bad, acrid, rolling off my tongue. “SMER” is just a bad combination of letters.

Costa Toscana

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Costa Cruises
  • Length: 337.11 m
  • Width: 42.06 m
  • Weight: 185,000 gross tons
  • Speed: 17 knots
  • Guests: 6,554
  • Features: Live entertainment, themed bars, 11 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, and more

This is better, at least. Toscana, like Tuscany. That’s Italy, and Italy is good, so the boat is good.

P&O Cruises Iona

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: P&O Cruises
  • Length: 344.12 m
  • Width: 38.10 m
  • Weight: 184,700 gross tons
  • Speed: 17 knots
  • Guests: 5,200
  • Features: Gin distillery, 30 restaurants and bars, theatres, and more

This boat has a big British flag on the side, which means it should have all its sails at half-mast for the Queen’s death. But, it’s a motor boat, not a sailboat, so we move on.

AIDAnova

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: HenSti, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Length: 337.11 m
  • Width: 42.06 m
  • Weight: 183,900 gross tons
  • Speed: 17 knots
  • Guests: 5,200
  • Features: 20 decks, 17 restaurants, spa, hot tubs, private pools

Oh this is bad. This is very bad. I don’t like this at all. Take the lips off the boat please. TAKE THE LIPS AND EYES OFF THE BOAT PLEASE.

AIDAcosma

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Siro 24, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Length: 337.11 m
  • Width: 42.06 m
  • Weight: 183,200 gross tons
  • Speed: 17 knots
  • Guests: 5,228
  • Features: Pools, waterslides, infinity pool climbing wall, running track, indoor playground, 20 decks

NO DON’T PUT THEM ON MORE BOATS. GET IT AWAY, NEXT.

MSC Virtuosa

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: MSC Cruises
  • Length: 331.32 m
  • Width: 42.98 m
  • Weight: 181,541 gross tons
  • Speed: 22.3 knots
  • Guests: 6,334
  • Features: the sea’s largest shopping area, restaurants, cocktail bars, robotic bartenders, water parks, five pools

Oh thank god they’re back to normal. Just a regular name, on a regular boat, without any eyes or seas. This boat is the palate cleanser boat, and for that I thank it.

Carnival Mardi Gras

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: kees torn, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Length: 344.42 m
  • Width: 42.06 m
  • Weight: 180,000 gross tons
  • Speed: 23 knots
  • Guests: 6,465
  • Features: Six themed areas, jazz, roller coaster

You ever notice how Carnival cruise ships have the same livery as Delta aircraft? Have you ever seen Delta and Carnival in the same place at the same time?

MSC Meraviglia

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: MSC Cruises
  • Length: 315.77 m
  • Width: 42.98 m
  • Weight: 171,598 gross ton
  • Speed: 22.7 knots
  • Guests: 5,655
  • Features: 19 decks, 20 bars, 11 restaurants, live entertainment, F1 simulator, flight simulator, LEGO play areas, water park, spa

This boat is the Merovingian, that French guy from the second two Matrix movies who talks about determinism. He’s into weird food stuff, but cruise ships have a lot of food on them, so I guess it kinda fits.

Norwegian Encore

These Are the Biggest Boats You Can Actually Take a Trip On Photo: Ein Dahmer, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Length: 333.45 m
  • Width: 41.45 m
  • Weight: 169,116 gross tons
  • Speed: 22.5 knots
  • Guests: 3,998
  • Features: 11 bars and lounges, a race track, ship within a ship, and more

Oh, what brand is this boat? It’s from Norway, and that’s all you need to know. Anything above that is privileged information.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.

