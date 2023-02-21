Hasbro’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys Give a Marvel Dog His Day, for a Price

We might have just gotten one Marvel movie — and its action figures aren’t even out yet — but Hasbro is already prepping its next plethora of plastic superheroes in the run up to the next MCU film. It’s the turn of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to get its Marvel Legends due, and Hasbro’s pushing the boat out.

Revealed today, Hasbro’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wave will, in a rarity for the toy company, exclusively contain figures from the upcoming movie, instead of the usual mix of movie-specific figures and characters from Marvel’s comics loosely connected to the stars of the films. There’s nine figures in all: seven in the main wave (Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Adam Warlock, and Kraglin) that come with the parts to build an eighth (Knowhere’s security chief/psychic dog, Cosmo), plus a standalone deluxe figure (Groot).

It’s certainly a peculiar choice to make Cosmo the wave’s collectible figure — especially considering the bulk of him comes with Rocket to make up for the fact that Rocket is, well, half an action figure compared to his fellow Guardians, scale-wise. But at least if you want to collect all of Cosmo’s parts, you only need to get six figures — only Star-Lord doesn’t come with a doggie-piece. And this time, if you only go for movie figures, you don’t need to grab comics characters you don’t necessarily want to complete the extra figure.

Image: Hasbro

At least Groot makes up for his absence in the main line by being a big, bulky deluxe release — befitting his bulky new look in the third movie. As well as alternate hands, Groot comes with a pair of wooden wings to attach to his back, and a teeny tiny baby Rocket, for good measure.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends figures are due out in spring, presumably some time around the film’s May 5 release date. The standard figures will cost $US25 ($35) apiece, with Groot clocking in at $US39 ($54) — and go live for pre-order tomorrow, February 22, at 1:00 pm ET. Click through to see pictures of all the toys!

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Kraglin

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Kraglin

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Kraglin

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adam Warlock

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Build-a-Figure Cosmo

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Build-a-Figure Cosmo

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Build-a-Figure Cosmo

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deluxe Groot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deluxe Groot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deluxe Groot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deluxe Groot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deluxe Groot (Well, Sort of)